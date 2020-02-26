PHOTO FLASH: APAC Production of MATILDA Starts Rehearsals

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center opens "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical" on Saturday, March 7, in a brand-new production created by Broadway director-choreographer Luis Salgado. "Matilda" will run for three weekends through March 22. With a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin, "Matilda" won four Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway and received 43 additional international awards including a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the U.K.'s most prestigious theater award.

With a brilliant and diverse cast of young Latino and Hispanic performers, "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical" is set to debut Saturday, March 7, at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Among the younger talent, Yesmith Lantigua is an 11-year-old from New York with a strong Dominican background. He will be making his debut as a theater artist in "Matilda," as Bruce. Lantigua is a theater, voice and dance student of Salgado's who is passionate about performance and music and has taken various programs in both R.Evolucion Latina and with Salgado Productions.

"As a director I embrace the authors' intention of celebrating the importance of literacy in our society-the power of reading and knowledge," said Director and Choreographer Luis Salgado. "We live in a world that continues to move deeper and deeper into technology, a world that doesn't value the power of imagination and discovering new worlds within our own minds. 'Matilda' is a fantastic story about community, self-empowerment, and what a young person can aspire to be when inspired by a book."

The Axelrod "Matilda" company includes: Elle Graper (Matilda), Brian Charles Rooney(Trunchbull), Elizabeth Ritacco (Miss Honey), Sarah Mae Banning (Mrs. Wormwood), Stephen Petrovich (Mr. Wormwood), Carl Sterling Smith (Michael), Florencia Cuenca (Mrs. Phelps), Adriella Goncalves (Amanda), Yesmith Corniel (Bruce), Noah Paneto (Nigel), and Luciana Mitchell (Lavender) and Connor Hubbard (Doctor/Sergey).

The adult ensemble includes Olivia Cruz, Gabriella Green, Marianna Herrera Jury, Scarlett Lancon, Murillo Ohl, Matthew Oster, Tyler Palo, Mikki Reeve, Samuel Garnica and Nicole Sartor. The youth ensemble includes Christopher Abt, Jackie Bahary, Emily Crehan, Nicholas Giordano, Ellie Gothelf Chloe Herera, Eve Johnson, Sofia Mazzei, Nolan O'Keefe, Alexa Origlio, Valentina Joy Reale, Grace Sweeney, Mason Bindler, goand Jack Sweeney.

Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco couldn't be more excited to have Salgado return to the Axelrod. "Luis is not only a consummate artist, but a passionate human being who creates 'community'...he's a storyteller, a devoted father to his remarkably talented son, and, perhaps most of all, a humanitarian and an advocate for the less fortunate in our world." Working with professionals from the New York stage, Salgado is collaborating with lighting designer Christopher Annas-Lee; projections designer Lacey Erb; scenic designer Clifton Chadick; musical director/conductor James Rushin; associate director Valeria Cossu; associate choreographer Erin Weinberger; production stage manager Jenifer Shenker, and production manager Heather Hogan.