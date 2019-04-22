PAW PATROL LIVE! The Great Pirate Adventure Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 1. 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.



Ryder and the brave rescue dogs of Nick Jr.'s hit animated series PAW Patrol return with their new, action-packed live tour!



It's Pirate Day in Adventure Bay - and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap'n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. Now it's up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure - before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!



Be a VIP - a Very Important Pup! Each PAW Patrol Live! VIP package includes a premium seat, a special gift, and exclusive access to a meet and greet with characters after the show.



Tickets to see Paw Patrol Live! go On-Sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





