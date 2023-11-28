On Sale This Week At MPAC: Jazz Star Diana Krall and Classic Rock Show - World Tour 2024

The following events have been added to MPAC's schedule and go onsale to the public on Friday, December 1 at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here, at the MPAC Box office or by calling 973-539-8008.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $89-$159

GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall has announced she will embark on her 18-city U.S. tour starting on February 12th, 2024 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Gaillard Center. The tour will make stops in Orlando, Charlotte, Greenville, Richmond, Staten Island, and more before concluding in Huntington, NY on March 10th. Her tour stops in Morristown on Wednesday, March 6.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. Her latest release, This Dream Of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted, she possesses “a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication.”

For more information, please visit www.DianaKrall.com.

The Classic Rock Show – World Tour 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm

$39-$79

The Classic Rock Show celebrates the very best in classic rock, thundering through performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and many more. Performed with note-for-note precision, they bring the original era-defining recordings back to life on stage, with an amazing sound and light show to match. It's anthem after anthem, riff after riff, and solo after solo, culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is not to be missed!