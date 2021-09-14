October Events Announced at MPAC

MPAC features a robust lineup of classic pop, contemporary and rock in October as it continues its return to full capacity events. The lineup includes:

38 Special

Friday, October 1, 2021 at 8 pm

38 Special delivers its signature Southern rock, with such hits as "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One" and "Back Where You Belong," that remain staples of classic rock radio.

$39-$79

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform hits such as "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," "We Belong," "Love is a Battlefield", "Heartbreaker" and more with their full band.

$69-$129 LIMITED

Christopher Cross: 40th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including-for the first time in Grammy history-the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: Record of the Year ("Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Sailing") and Best New Artist. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of this classic album that also includes "Ride Like the Wind" and "Say You'll Be Mine," as well as other hits.

$39-$69

Engelbert Humperdinck

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 7:30 pm

In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold and 35 platinum albums. His unique voice continues to charm millions of fans worldwide with such romantic classics as "Release Me" and "After the Lovin.'"

$49-$89

An Evening with Kenny Loggins

Friday, October 8, 2021 at 8 pm

Kenny Loggins' remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He's had smash hits on Hollywood's favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and found his way into children's hearts while bringing his soulful, beautiful voice such classics as "This is It," "I'm Alright," "Footloose," "Danger Zone" and "Whenever I Call You Friend."

$69-$125

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone and The Grass Roots

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 8 pm

A double bill of classic 60s pop! Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone scored over twenty Top 40 hits, such as "There's a Kind of Hush," "I'm Into Something Good," and "Mrs. Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter." The Grass Roots are known for such pop classics as "Midnight Confessions," "Temptation Eyes" and "Sooner or Later."

$39-$79 LIMITED

Co-Founder of The Beach Boys Brian Wilson: Greatest Hits Live With Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm

He's been called the Gershwin of his generation, the creative force behind some of the most cherished recordings in rock history. Brian Wilson's work has proved to be as powerful as faith, as timeless as love and as heartfelt as mercy. Wilson will be joined on stage by former Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin for an evening of greatest hits.

$79-$149

The Marshall Tucker Band and Outlaws

Friday, October 15, 2021 at 8 pm

A double bill of two of the greatest Southern rockers of all time, featuring The Marshall Tucker Band ("Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song") and the Outlaws ("Green Grass & High Tides," "There Goes Another Love Song," "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky."

$39-$89 LIMITED

Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters and Tales of Adventure

Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 8 pm

Adventurer, TV personality and author Josh Gates hosts the popular cable series, Expedition Unknown. The show takes viewers around the world and off the map for thrilling investigations into history's most iconic legends in immersive, hilarious and nail-biting journeys of discovery. The series blends his unique brand of humor with a passion for exploration. From Bigfoot to lost cities of gold, join Josh as he discusses some of his most intriguing journeys.

$29-$99

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles: The Best of Abbey Road

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road.

$39-$89

Indigo Girls

Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8 pm

The Grammy-winning duo Indigo Girls seamlessly blend folk, rock and pop with emotional intimacy and honesty that have defined their music for decades in favorites such as "Closer to Fine," "Power of Two" and "Galileo."

$39-$79 LIMITED

ABBA the Concert

Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8 pm

Dust off your bell bottoms and platform shoes! ABBA The Concert returns for a night of pure Swedish pop, recreating the music and magic of ABBA's greatest hits, including "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen."

$29-$69 LIMITED

Judy Collins

Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7 pm

For over 50 years, Judy Collins has thrilled audiences with her unique blend of interpretive folk songs and contemporary from the 60s to the present.

$29-$79

Paul Anka -- Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30 pm

A note from Paul: "The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra. It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 62ndanniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way!"

$69-$125

Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra & special guest Tonic

Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7 pm

A triple play of 90s power pop favorites featuring Collective Soul ("Shine," "The World I Know," "December"), Better Than Ezra ("Good," "Desperately Wanting") and Tonic ("If You Could Only See").

$69-$119

Dead On Live's (pandemic-paused) 10th (11th) Anniversary Halloween show!

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 pm

Dead on Live returns to MPAC to celebrate their 2020 pandemic-paused 10th anniversary with another stellar cast of all-star musicians. In this special Halloween Grateful Dead experience, you'll hear plenty of fan faves and deep cuts. Great jams and great friends for a "Grate" birthday!

$29-$49

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.