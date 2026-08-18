Ocean Grove to Present Sacred Masterworks Concert Featuring Mozart's REQUIEM

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Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will present its 2026 Sacred Masterworks Concert, Echoes of Eternity, featuring Mozart's Requiem and Ola Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass on Sunday, August 23 at 7 p.m. at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

The program will unite two works exploring life, light and mortality. Mozart's final composition, Requiem, will be paired with Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass, which takes listeners on a musical journey from darkness toward light.

Atmospheric visual projections will accompany the performance, transforming the Great Auditorium as the music is performed by vocal soloists and orchestra.

Featured soloists will include Monica Ziglar, soprano; Laura Zahn, mezzo-soprano; Ronald Naldi, tenor; and Justin Beck, bass. Maestro Jason Tramm will conduct the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra, with Dr. Gordon Turk performing on the historic Great Auditorium organ.

Admission to the concert is free, with a freewill offering collected.

About Jason Tramm

Jason C. Tramm serves as Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of MidAtlantic Artistic Productions and Executive Director of Light Opera of New Jersey. He is also Music Director of the Taghkanic Chorale and Putnam Chorale and the newly named General and Artistic Director of New Rochelle Opera.

Tramm is entering his 20th season as Director of Music in Residence for the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, where he leads choral, orchestral and oratorio performances at the Great Auditorium.

An Associate Professor and Director of Choral Activities at Seton Hall University, Tramm was named the university's Faculty Teacher of the Year in 2017. He holds degrees from the Crane School and Hartt School and a DMA in Conducting from Rutgers University.

About Monica Ziglar

Soprano Monica Rose Ziglar studied music at the University of Arizona before attending Philadelphia's Academy of Vocal Arts. Her operatic credits include Suor Angelica, Falstaff, The Consul, Hansel and Gretel and La Vida Breve.

Ziglar is in her 25th season as soprano soloist with St. Mary's Episcopal Church and has performed as a soprano soloist with the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association for the past 20 years.

Her concert repertoire includes works by Rossini, Bach, Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Haydn and Handel. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in Mendelssohn's Elijah in 2009 and performed Verdi's Requiem at Washington National Cathedral in 2017.

About Laura Zahn

Philadelphia native Laura Zahn has performed with Opera Orlando, appearing as Maddalena in Rigoletto, Giulietta di Kelbar in Un giorno di regno and Flora Bervoix in La Traviata.

Her additional credits include Il tabarro, Albert Herring, The Rake's Progress, Amahl and the Night Visitors, Così fan tutte, Goyescas and Le nozze di Figaro. Zahn holds degrees from The Boston Conservatory and Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music.

About Ronald Naldi

Tenor Ronald Naldi is a soloist and artist-in-residence in Ocean Grove. His career has included appearances with the Metropolitan Opera, Verona Opera, Opera da Camera of Rome, New Jersey State Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Salzburger Landestheater.

Naldi performed for more than 25 consecutive seasons at the Metropolitan Opera, appearing in more than 250 performances across 23 operas. His credits there include Nabucco, Pique Dame and The Makropulos Case.

About Justin Beck

Bass-baritone Justin Beck has performed as both an opera and concert soloist. A former Young Artist with Austin Lyric Opera, his credits include Faust, La fanciulla del West, Rigoletto, Thaïs, La rondine, The Pearl Fishers, Don Giovanni and Die Fledermaus.

His concert appearances include Handel's Messiah with the Austin Symphony, Berlioz's Requiem with the Carnegie Hall Festival Chorus, Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and Orff's Carmina Burana with the National Chorale, and performances with the Bard Music Festival and American Symphony Orchestra.

Beck is currently in his seventh season as bass-baritone of the Great Auditorium Quartet and bass section leader of the Ocean Grove Auditorium Choir.

Performance Details

Echoes of Eternity: Mozart's Requiem and Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass will be presented Sunday, August 23 at 7 p.m. at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

Admission is free, with a freewill offering collected.

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