MidAtlantic Philharmonic to Present A CELEBRATION OF THE SILVER SCREEN Classical Pops Concert

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Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association has revealed their next musical event in their Ocean Grove 2026 Concert Series: A Celebration of the Silver Screen! Maestro Jason Tramm leads the 50-piece MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra.

From sweeping Hollywood epics to iconic modern classics, this symphonic celebration will bring the magic of film music to life. Audiences of all ages will be transported through beloved scores and timeless themes.

The MidAtlantic Philharmonic was founded in 2012 by Dr. Jason Tramm, frequently performing works spanning musical genres. They have performed in 5 states, including illustrious venues like Carnegie Hall and NJPAC. MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to be the orchestra in residence for the 2026 season of the Great Auditorium, including at last weekend's 72nd Annual Choir Festival.

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 25 at 7pm in the Great Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased now. The final highlights of their concert season include The American Tapestry, A 250th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, August 1 at 7pm and our Sacred Masterworks Concert on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm - featuring Mozart's Requiem and Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass.

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