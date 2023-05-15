Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present The Atlantic Wind Ensemble in WE REMEMBER

As always, the concert will open with the singing of the National Anthem and close with "Stars and Stripes Forever.
POPULAR
In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 154th summer season with a FREE concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Showtime is 7:30 pm in the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. Visit Click Here.
.
Founded by Harry D. Eichhorn in 1990 and currently under the direction of Eliot Prowse, with assistant Ted Freeman, the Atlantic Wind Ensemble is a 35-45-piece collective of volunteer musicians carrying on the Concert Band tradition of the Jersey Shore for the sheer joy of performance and entertaining others.
The Atlantic Wind Ensemble is thrilled to be playing in the Great Auditorium to commemorate Memorial Day. As always, the concert will open with the singing of the National Anthem and close with "Stars and Stripes Forever." As in past years, American Legion Post 432, Spring Lake, NJ will post the Colors as well as help honor the US Armed Forces.
Program:
Star-Spangled Banner
Salutation March - Seitz arr. Scott
Salvation is Created - Tschesnokoff arr. Houseknecht, Ryan Weimken, Guest Conductor
TAPS
Armed Forces Salute - arr. Lowden
In the Hall of the Mountain King - Grieg arr. Baltzer
Huldigungsmarsch (Homage March) - Wagner edited by Schaefer
Third Man Theme - Karas arr. Cacavas, Ted Freeman, Asst. Director
Were You There - arr. Ployhar, Ted Freeman, Asst. Director
Band of Brothers - Kamen arr. Brubaker
Battle Hymn of the Republic - setting by Wilhousky arr. Neilson
At a Dixieland Jazz Funeral - Spears
Highlights from Oklahoma! - Rodgers arr. Moss
God Bless America - Berlin arr. Jennings
The Stars and Stripes Forever - Sousa arr. Brion/Schissel
Videos
|The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)
|OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/01-6/01)
|Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
|Swinging with the Rat Pack
Sieminski Theater (6/01-6/01)
|Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)
|Our Shrinking Shrinking World
New Jersey Repertory Company (5/04-5/27)
|Evening of Romance and Dance
Sieminski Theater (6/03-6/04)
|Matilda: The Musical
Mayo Performing Arts Center (6/02-6/04)
|Right To Be Forgotten
JCC MetroWest (6/08-6/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You