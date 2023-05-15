Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present The Atlantic Wind Ensemble in WE REMEMBER

As always, the concert will open with the singing of the National Anthem and close with "Stars and Stripes Forever.

In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 154th summer season with a FREE concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Showtime is 7:30 pm in the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. Visit Click Here.
.

Founded by Harry D. Eichhorn in 1990 and currently under the direction of Eliot Prowse, with assistant Ted Freeman, the Atlantic Wind Ensemble is a 35-45-piece collective of volunteer musicians carrying on the Concert Band tradition of the Jersey Shore for the sheer joy of performance and entertaining others.

The Atlantic Wind Ensemble is thrilled to be playing in the Great Auditorium to commemorate Memorial Day. As always, the concert will open with the singing of the National Anthem and close with "Stars and Stripes Forever." As in past years, American Legion Post 432, Spring Lake, NJ will post the Colors as well as help honor the US Armed Forces.

Program:

Star-Spangled Banner

Salutation March - Seitz arr. Scott

Salvation is Created - Tschesnokoff arr. Houseknecht, Ryan Weimken, Guest Conductor

TAPS

Armed Forces Salute - arr. Lowden

In the Hall of the Mountain King - Grieg arr. Baltzer

Huldigungsmarsch (Homage March) - Wagner edited by Schaefer

Third Man Theme - Karas arr. Cacavas, Ted Freeman, Asst. Director

Were You There - arr. Ployhar, Ted Freeman, Asst. Director

Band of Brothers - Kamen arr. Brubaker

Battle Hymn of the Republic - setting by Wilhousky arr. Neilson

At a Dixieland Jazz Funeral - Spears

Highlights from Oklahoma! - Rodgers arr. Moss

God Bless America - Berlin arr. Jennings

The Stars and Stripes Forever - Sousa arr. Brion/Schissel




