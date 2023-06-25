OGCMA to Present Young Pianist Ying Li Next Month

The concert will take place on July 13.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical Photo 3 Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark Photo 4 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

OGCMA to Present Young Pianist Ying Li Next Month

Continuing its "Summer Stars" classical concert series, OGCMA will present young pianist YING LI, on Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove. Tickets are $17.50 (general admission) and $11.50 (students). Order tickets at Click Here. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. All facilities are handicapped-accessible.

Praised as "graceful" and "lyrical" by Cleveland Classical, young Chinese pianist Li is the first-prize winner of the 2021 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, as well as recipient of The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Prize and the Tri-I Noon Recitals Prize. She has received top awards in numerous national and international competitions including the inaugural Antonio Mormone International Prize, Sarasota Artist Series Piano Competition, Brevard Music Festival, and International Liszt Piano Competition for Young Pianists, and was a finalist at Concours musical international de Montréal.

Her program will include works by François Couperin, Maurice Ravel, Franz Liszt and Isaac Albeniz.

Selections for Piano François Couperin (1668-1733)

Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Ballade No. 2 in B minor, S. 171 Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Iberia Suite Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909)

Li has performed with many leading orchestras such as The Philadelphia Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, Brevard Music Festival Orchestra, L'Accademia Orchestra del La Scala, and the NWD-Philharmonic, and with renowned conductors such as Lina Gonzalez-Granados, Xian Zhang, Eric Jacobsen and Jonathon Heyward. She had played recitals at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall in New York, Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater in Washington D.C., Pepperdine University in Malibu, Evergreen Museum & Library in Baltimore, Sunday Musicale in New Jersey, Southeastern Piano Festival and the Honest Brook Music Festival.

Internationally, Li has performed recitals including Sala Verdi in Milan, Hammerklavier International Piano Festival in Barcelona, Musica Insieme Bologna, Teatro Alighieri in Ravenna, Fazioli Pianoforti in Sacile, and the C. Bechstein Series at the Konzerthaus in Berlin. She was also featured on WQXR's "Eine-kleine Birthday-musik," a free, all-Mozart live streamed concert from The Greene Space in New York City, to celebrate Mozart's 266th birthday.

Li began piano lessons at age 5 in China and was a student at the Elementary School division of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, then she moved to Philadelphia in 2012, at age 14, to study at the Curtis Institute of Music with Jonathan Biss and Seymour Lipkin. After receiving a Bachelor of Music degree at Curtis Institute in 2019, she received her Master of Music degree at The Juilliard School in New York with Robert McDonald and continues her studies with McDonald at the Juilliard School's Artist Diploma Program.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
OGCMA Presents Princeton University Organist Eric Plutz, July 12 Photo
OGCMA Presents Princeton University Organist Eric Plutz, July 12

Princeton University Organist ERIC PLUTZ will kick off the guest organist recital series at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove NJ on Wednesday July 12 at 7:30 PM.

2
Vivid Dreamers Provides Scholarships Thanks to Investors Foundation Photo
Vivid Dreamers Provides Scholarships Thanks to Investors Foundation

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will hold its Vivid Dreamers summer theatre program for students entering grades 5 through 12 from July 10 through July 28, 2023.

3
Gramercy Brass Band Camp to Run This Summer At New Jerseys Montclair State University Photo
Gramercy Brass Band Camp to Run This Summer At New Jersey's Montclair State University

The Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York will present its 19th annual Brass Band Camp will be presented from July 24-30 at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University.

4
RADIUM GIRLS Opens Tomorrow at Old Library Theatre Photo
RADIUM GIRLS Opens Tomorrow at Old Library Theatre

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present RADIUM GIRLS, for three performances only, June 23rd through June 25th. Performances are on Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00pm, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Oakes Center (6/29-7/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Princeton Summer Theater (6/15-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Braden Big Band and Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/09-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Surflight Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RING RING! It's the Libertine Belle Murder Musical
Gateway Playhouse (9/07-9/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You