OGCMA to Present Young Pianist Ying Li Next Month

Continuing its "Summer Stars" classical concert series, OGCMA will present young pianist YING LI, on Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove. Tickets are $17.50 (general admission) and $11.50 (students). Order tickets at Click Here. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. All facilities are handicapped-accessible.

Praised as "graceful" and "lyrical" by Cleveland Classical, young Chinese pianist Li is the first-prize winner of the 2021 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, as well as recipient of The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Prize and the Tri-I Noon Recitals Prize. She has received top awards in numerous national and international competitions including the inaugural Antonio Mormone International Prize, Sarasota Artist Series Piano Competition, Brevard Music Festival, and International Liszt Piano Competition for Young Pianists, and was a finalist at Concours musical international de Montréal.

Her program will include works by François Couperin, Maurice Ravel, Franz Liszt and Isaac Albeniz.

Selections for Piano François Couperin (1668-1733)

Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Ballade No. 2 in B minor, S. 171 Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Iberia Suite Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909)

Li has performed with many leading orchestras such as The Philadelphia Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, Brevard Music Festival Orchestra, L'Accademia Orchestra del La Scala, and the NWD-Philharmonic, and with renowned conductors such as Lina Gonzalez-Granados, Xian Zhang, Eric Jacobsen and Jonathon Heyward. She had played recitals at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall in New York, Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater in Washington D.C., Pepperdine University in Malibu, Evergreen Museum & Library in Baltimore, Sunday Musicale in New Jersey, Southeastern Piano Festival and the Honest Brook Music Festival.

Internationally, Li has performed recitals including Sala Verdi in Milan, Hammerklavier International Piano Festival in Barcelona, Musica Insieme Bologna, Teatro Alighieri in Ravenna, Fazioli Pianoforti in Sacile, and the C. Bechstein Series at the Konzerthaus in Berlin. She was also featured on WQXR's "Eine-kleine Birthday-musik," a free, all-Mozart live streamed concert from The Greene Space in New York City, to celebrate Mozart's 266th birthday.

Li began piano lessons at age 5 in China and was a student at the Elementary School division of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, then she moved to Philadelphia in 2012, at age 14, to study at the Curtis Institute of Music with Jonathan Biss and Seymour Lipkin. After receiving a Bachelor of Music degree at Curtis Institute in 2019, she received her Master of Music degree at The Juilliard School in New York with Robert McDonald and continues her studies with McDonald at the Juilliard School's Artist Diploma Program.