Northern NJ Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Announces Call To Artists For 'The Daily Arts Dose'

The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, November 11.

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month.

On October 23, 2020 the NNJCF's ArtsBergen initiative opens the second round of "The Daily Arts Dose" social media campaign for artists in northern New Jersey. Artists in any discipline are invited to participate. During the two-week campaign, ArtsBergen will share one artist's work per day, as the 'daily arts dose'.



"The arts uplift and inspire hope and joy. During this time of social distancing, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation wants to engage local artists to help alleviate some of the disconnection and isolation people may be experiencing by injecting a 'healthy dose' of creativity into their lives.

This is an opportunity for artists of all disciplines to promote and share a sample of their work to the broader community on social media," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.



Each artist selected to participate in the campaign will have their work posted on the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Connects + Creates Facebook group page and the NNJCF/ArtsBergen Instagram page for three days. The artist whose post receives the highest number of likes combined from both platforms during that time will be awarded $250.00.



An artist's work should use the theme "2020 Holistay/Staycation: Taking a Trip through Art". Through their art, artists will take the viewer away on a holistay/staycation to another place or novel environment. NNJCF's ArtsBergen is accepting applications from artists, who live or work in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Hudson or Union Counties, and are at least 18 years of age to apply. Fourteen artists will be selected based on creativity, artistic excellence, and relevance to the campaign's theme.



The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Applicants may register at https://artsbergen.artcall.org, complete a brief online application and upload their submission.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You