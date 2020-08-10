Newark Arts Festival Goes Virtual This Fall

“Art+Tech: Perception, Access, Power” is the theme of the free online event.

Newark Arts Festival will mark its 19th year by going virtual, Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 11, 2020. "Art+Tech: Perception, Access, Power" is the theme of the free online event at NewarkArtsFestival.com, created in partnership with The Newark Museum of Art and sponsored by Prudential and Verizon.

NAF has been twice named New Jersey's Favorite Visual Arts Festival by JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards. The festival will shine a light on established and emerging artists, art galleries, and cultural institutions in the region. NAF's new digital platform will allow attendees to explore a simulated three-dimensional gallery "inside" The Newark Museum of Art, consisting of curated contemporary artworks. Viewers will "click" on their favorite pieces and be transported to websites about the featured artist or partnering gallery, works for sale, studio visits, additional events and more.

The NAF gallery is being designed by The Honk-Tweet, led by Wolfgang Gil, a Newark-based, Venezuelan-born artist who specializes in augmented and virtual reality, immersive sound, and interactive web design. An aural soundscape, inspired by Newark's diverse music scene, will accompany NAF's virtual gallery.



Alongside the virtual gallery, NAF will promote concurrent artistic offerings throughout Newark, including media, dance, theatre, poetry and arts education.

Be sure to sign up at NewarkArtsFestival.com to be the first to hear about NAF participant and programming announcements.

