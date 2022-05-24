New Translation of Chekov's THREE SISTERS to be Presented at Two River Theater

Pulitzer Prize finalist and Two River Theater Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (Hurricane Diane, Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England) is collaborating with director Sara Holdren (Twelfth Night) to create a new translation of Chekhov's classic play about big souls trapped in tiny boxes. Stuck in the Russian countryside at the turn of the 20th century, sisters Olga, Masha, and Irina dream of futures in the wake of their father's death and a changing Russia.

"We want to introduce this play to new audiences and reintroduce it to old ones by putting out a hand and saying, come with us - this isn't a museum piece. It isn't even truly a period piece. It's a playground and a rock concert and a comedy and a tragedy. Welcome aboard," says director Sara Holdren.

The cast includes Amaia Arana (Irina Understudy), Alex Brightwell (Andrey), Nemuna Ceesay (Irina), Olivia Haney (Young Masha), Anna Ishida (Olga), Annelise Lawson (Masha), Kelly Letourneau(Natasha), Gabriel Levey (Kulygin), Rami Margron (Vershinin), Quinn McManus (Young Irina), Mary Neufeld (Chebutykin), Nick Ong (Fedotik/Ferapont), Diana Osorio (Young Olga), Niall Powderly(Solyony), Rudy Roushdi (Tuzenbach) and Regan Sims (Rohde/Anfisa).

The creative team includes choreographer Chloe Treat, scenic designer Jean Kim, costume designer Fabian Fidel Aguilar, co-lighting designers Emma Deane and Caitlin Smith Rapoport, co-sound designers Kate Marvin and Caroline Eng, wig designer Carissa Thorlakson, puppet co-designers and fabricators Emma Wiseman and Nick Lehane and intimacy coordinator Cha Ramos. The music arranger isDaniel Schlosberg and the marching band coordinator is Heather Ewer. The production stage manager is Colt Luedtke and Assistant Stage Manager is Mandy Scott.

Single tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Prices range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans.

A limited number of $25 tickets are available for every performance; $25 tickets may be partial view. Tickets for patrons under 30 are $25 and include the best available seats at every performance.

AUDIENCE EXTRAS & ACCESSIBILITY

An audio-described performance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22 at 1pm. The performance on Saturday, June 25 at 1pm will be open captioned. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $25 for patrons using these services. To reserve wheelchair-accessible seating or tickets to a performance listed above, patrons should call 732.345.1400 or e-mail boxoffice@trtc.org.

For more information about Two River's full access services, visit tworivertheater.org/accessibility

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

i??All guests, regardless of age or vaccination status, are required to wear masks while inside the theater building. Exceptions are only made for patrons eating and/or drinking in designated areas, one hour prior to the showtime. For this production, TRT will not require proof of vaccination.

Two River Theater will follow any forthcoming state mandates related to Covid-19. All requirements are subject to change, allowing us to best prioritize the safety of our audience members, artists, staff and community

Foundation, Denholtz Properties, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Helen Clay Frick Foundation, The Merrill G. and Emita E. Hastings Foundation, Horizon Foundation of New Jersey, Investors Foundation, Jewish Communal Fund, Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Manasquan Bank Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The William T. Morris Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, PNC Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, The Stone Foundation of New Jersey, Visiting Nurse Association Health Group, Zager Fuchs, PC, and many other generous foundations, corporations and individuals.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region. Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst.