New Restaurant 87 Sussex Will Celebrate Grand Opening With New Jersey Performers

New restaurant 87 Sussex will be celebrating their grand-opening all weekend long on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27th starting at 5 p.m. with music performances, spirit and wine tastings, giveaways, photo booth and so much more. A memorable culinary journey awaits at 87 Sussex, a new gourmet experience offering refined dining in the heart of Jersey City at 87 Sussex Street in the quaint neighborhood of Paulus Hook.



On Friday April 26, guests will immerse in the sounds of singer, songwriter, guitarist + harpist Candice Lee a.k.a. Pink Guitar Girl and on Saturday, April 27, Bennett Rhoad, a New Jersey popular cover band and will perform the songs everyone knows, expect a weekend of spectacular performances.



Executive Chef, Brian Walter, an honorary member of the James Beard Foundation is launching his new spring menu in time for the opening celebration. The menu features seasonally inspired dishes with global influences. Guests will explore an expansive list of signature cocktails and uniquely decadent wines from prestigious vineyards in France, Italy, New Zealand, and California. The much buzzed about dessert showstopper is the house-made Chocolate Turtle Cake Dark Chocolate Mousse, Devil’s Cake, Salted Caramel, Toasted Walnuts receiving so may great reviews is just one of the spectacular desserts.



When at 87 Sussex, expect an elegant side of fine dining in a relaxed yet refined ambiance with impeccable service.



Located at 87 Sussex Street in Jersey City, it is currently open for dinner from Tuesday through Sunday, operating between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., offering late-night service on weekends.