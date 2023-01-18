New Learning Center For Mercer County Residents With Developmental Disabilities Opening Soon At Mercer County Community College

Mercer County Community College (MCCC) is pleased to announce a new County College-Based Center for Adult Transition (CAT) for young adults with developmental disabilities. The Center will allow adults ages 18 through 24 to gain academic and career-related experience to prepare for adulthood and independent living.



The Center is being funded by a State of New Jersey grant from The Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) who is partnering with the project. Programs will help students with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their post-secondary education goals as well as gain meaningful employment and prepare for independent living as adults.



"We plan to begin recruiting students right away in coordination with Mercer County Community College's Spring Semester start date," said Arlene Stinson, director of the Center for Inclusion, Transition and Accessibility at MCCC. "At this time, we are making preparations and reaching out to area organizations who would like to work with the college to help onboard qualified students," said Stinson.



Stinson explained that the new program will build upon the current student-centered DREAM program at Mercer County Community College which provides academic, pre-vocational and career-related learning as well as opportunities for age-appropriate social experiences for young adults with developmental disabilities.



"We are excited about this new commitment to our community and the opportunities that will unfold during the months ahead to create paths to credential building, employment and credit-bearing continuous education," said Dr. Gonzalo Perez, Dean of College's Division of Innovation, Online Education and Student Success (IOESS), Division of Lifelong Learning (DLL) at MCCC.



The program will be based at Mercer County Community College's James Kerney campus located at 102 North Broad Street in Trenton. Organizations and individuals can learn more about the CAT program by email at cat@mccc.edu or by calling Arlene Stinson 609-570-3525.