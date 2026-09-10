New Jersey Youth Symphony Sets Six Free Concerts at UCPAC This Fall

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The New Jersey Youth Symphony, a program of Wharton Arts, will present a series of six free concerts this fall at the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) in Rahway, offering audiences inspiring musical experiences that celebrate America's 250th anniversary, cultural diversity, and the joy of live performance. Made possible through support from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), the concert series is designed to bring residents and visitors together while supporting arts-driven economic activity in downtown Rahway.

Spanning four event dates in October and December, the series features performances by the acclaimed New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), nationally recognized guest artists, community partners, and distinguished ensembles performing repertoire that ranges from orchestral masterworks and gospel music to jazz, holiday favorites, and multicultural celebrations. All performances are free and open to the public.

'When we invest in the arts, everyone benefits,' said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Music Director and Conductor of the New Jersey Youth Symphony. 'Thanks to the support of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, we're able to make these concerts free and accessible to everyone while inviting people from across cities, cultures, and generations to share one of our most universal human experiences: music. I invite audiences to experience the beautiful Union County Performing Arts Center, enjoy all that Rahway has to offer, and hear world-renowned guest artists perform alongside the extraordinary young musicians of the New Jersey Youth Symphony. I hope everyone leaves with greater joy, hope, and a deeper understanding of one another.'

The series opens on Sunday, October 25, with two performances celebrating America250. At 3 p.m., America 250: Harmony Across Cultures features the NJYS Youth Symphony under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo alongside internationally acclaimed harpist Edmar Castañeda, mezzo-soprano Ema Mitrović, Paterson's Inner City Dance Ensemble, and the Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center. Together, these artists explore the many cultural traditions that have shaped America's musical landscape through works by Leonard Bernstein, Reena Esmail, Charles Ives, Raúl Abbad, John Chance Barnes, and Edmar Castaneda.

Later that evening at 7 p.m., the NJYS Youth Orchestra, Oliver Hagen, Conductor, joins the Plainfield Symphony Orchestra, Charles Prince, Music Director and Conductor, for a festive celebration of America's musical heritage featuring beloved works by Morton Gould, John Philip Sousa, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edwin Franko Goldman, and other celebrated American composers.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, October 28, with a free education concert performed by the NJYS Youth Symphony designed for students in grades 3–8. Through live performances, storytelling, audience participation, and demonstrations by professional musicians and dancers, Union County students will discover how music from many cultures has helped shape America's history and continues to build understanding across communities.

On Saturday, December 12, audiences are invited to experience the uplifting Gospel Music Festival, featuring Elevation, Delaware's only professional vocal ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Arreon A. Harley-Emerson. The second half of the program brings together the NJYS Youth Symphony, Elevation, and outstanding high school choruses from across New Jersey to perform André J. Thomas's Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy, conducted by Helen H. Cha-Pyo. This Gospel style mass is an inspiring work celebrating faith, hope, unity, and the transformative power of music.

The series concludes on Sunday, December 13, with two holiday concerts. At 2 p.m., Two Nutcrackers pairs Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker Suite with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's celebrated jazz interpretation, performed by the NJYS Youth Symphony, Youth Orchestra, and Jazz Orchestra, Shamie Royston, Director. The final concert of the series, Season of Joy!, begins at 7 p.m. and features the NJYS Philharmonia, Mark Gunderman, Conductor, and the Plainfield Symphony Orchestra performing seasonal favorites for audiences of all ages.

Said President & CEO Carol Chickering Burden, 'The NJ Economic Development Authority's investment in these performances by the New Jersey Youth Symphony and our guests is meaningful, especially as it underscores the power of the performing arts to feed the economy of our cities. We are excited by these singular artistic collaborations and by the ways that they draw our communities together to enjoy the evening and the hospitality of local businesses.'

The concert series is supported through funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) Phase II Program, which invests in arts and cultural initiatives that strengthen local economies, activate downtowns, and expand access to the arts.

In addition to providing free cultural experiences for residents throughout the region, the series encourages visitors to enjoy Rahway's restaurants, shops, and vibrant downtown before and after each performance, further supporting local businesses and community vitality. Round out the magic of your concert experience with a 'Dinner and a Show' deal from one of Rahway's local eateries. To take advantage of these deals, simply present your ticket at a participating restaurant on the day of the show. Reservations are encouraged.

All concerts will take place at the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving Street, Rahway. Admission is free. Advance ticket reservations are encouraged. For more information about Wharton Arts, visit WhartonArts.org

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

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