New Jersey Youth Chorus Hosts Three Trebles & Friends Festival In Morristown

The New Jersey Youth Chorus (NJYC) will host Three Trebles and Friends: United in Song April 20-21 culminating in a concert on Sunday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Morristown United Methodist Church located at 50 South Park Place in Morristown. The concert is free and open to the public. More information is available at NJYC.org.

NJYC's Sola Voce led by Joanna Scarangello will be joined by the Princeton Girlchoir, Children's Chorus of Washington, and Mosaic Youth Chorus (PA) for two days of sharing, bonding, singing, and fun. In addition to accompanists Phillip Steffani and Yukiko Wilson, the guest choirs will be led by Margaret Nomura Clark, Artistic Director and Advanced Bel Canto Director and Cecile Audette, Beginning Bel Canto Director of the Children's Chorus of Washington; Tom Shelton, Director of Princeton Girlchoir; and Joy Hirokawa, Director of Mosaic Youth Chorus.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, "Our Sola Voce ensemble traveled to Washington, DC last year to participate in a day of choral sharing and recreation with the Children's Chorus of Washington. We are thrilled to welcome them, along with Princeton Girlchoir and Mosaic Youth Chorus, for two days of music and friendship. We are so looking forward to the singing and camaraderie of Saturday's festivities, which will include rehearsals of joint repertoire, musical games, and a shared dinner to be capped off by a movie, karaoke, crafts, and games in the evening. The public is warmly welcome to attend Sunday's concert, which features each choir individually, as well as all the choristers raising their voices in collective song!"

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.