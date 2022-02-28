New Jersey Theatre Alliance Announces 25th Anniversary Stages Festival

For 25 years, New Jersey Theatre Alliance ("the Alliance") has offered a spring festival of performances, workshops, and readings throughout the state. This year's festival will include a combination of in-person and online offerings. The 40 member theatres of the Alliance will collectively produce 80 events, made available at no cost or at deeply-discounted ticket prices throughout March, April, and May, 2022.

"The Stages Festival has always been designed to enable all New Jersey residents, regardless of economic background or geographic location, to experience the joy and wonder of theatre. This year, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Festival, we are proud to showcase the incredible diversity and excellence of New Jersey's professional theatre community," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "We thank our numerous supporters, many of whom have supported the festival since its inception. Their investment in this program has made it possible to offer high-quality professional theatre to communities across the state, reaching over 200,000 people over the course of the Festival's history."

The program's Spotlight Sponsors are The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Bank of America, and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. Additional supporters include OceanFirst Foundation, and The New Jersey Historical Commission.

Most events are free but require registration. For a full listing of events, program details, and registration information visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.