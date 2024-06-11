New Jersey Symphony Will Perform THE GODFATHER in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Godfather Live brings Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece to music venues for the first time, making its premiere at NJPAC in Newark on Friday, August 16 at 7:30 pm; and Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Sunday, August 18 at 3 pm. Winner of three Academy® Awards and countless other honors, The Godfather remains one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. Nino Rota’s iconic score, accompanied by the film’s traditional Italian folk music and jazz comes to life on stage, performed live by the New Jersey Symphony while the film is simultaneously shown in high definition on the big screen.

Tickets are available at njsymphony.org/godfather.

This concert is produced by CineConcerts.

The Godfather, released by Paramount Pictures in 1972 to popular and critical acclaim, tells the story of the Corleones and their rivalry with other New York crime families between 1945 and 1955, as the title character (Marlon Brando) hands over the reins of power to his youngest son (Al Pacino). Also starring James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton, the film won three Academy® Awards—including Best Picture and Best Actor (Marlon Brando)—and established Coppola’s reputation as one of the exciting new breed of directors who revolutionized Hollywood from the late 1960s onwards. In 2008, an Empire magazine vote saw The Godfather named as the greatest film ever made, a distinction also awarded by Entertainment Weekly and Metacritic. It came second in Sight & Sound’s 2002 list and Time Out’s 2003 readers’ poll and is currently ranked at number two in IMDb’s all-time list.

Composer Nino Rota achieved international acclaim in the 1950s and 1960s for his work with Italian directors Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti, scoring the likes of White Nights, The Leopard, La Dolce Vita and 8 ½. His music for The Godfather, including its immortal “Love Theme from ‘The Godfather,’” was ranked at #5 in the American Film Institute’s list of the greatest scores ever written.

“We are proud to embrace the evolution of live experience, and we hope that this concert honors the many talented musicians that bring the music of the movies to life, while giving everyone the ability to re-live one of the great masterpieces in Cinema.”

For music lovers, filmgoers and anyone looking for an exciting and unique concert experience.

For more information visit: njsymphony.org.

