New Jersey Symphony Partners With Kulture Kool For BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING LIVE IN CONCERT

New Jersey Symphony is partnering with Kulture Kool for pre-concert outdoor activities at Prudential Hall, weather permitting. This will take place prior to the Symphony's North American premiere of Baahubali: The Beginning Live in Concert at NJPAC in Newark on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 pm.

Food trucks will be onsite. Vegetarian options will be available for patrons.

Schedule of events: 5:30 pm: Food trucks ready to serve 6 pm: Performance by South Indian folk hand drumming group ThiruParai Kuzhu and henna services by Konnect Global which are both free to the public 7:30 pm: New Jersey Symphony concert

Tickets are available at njsymphony.org/baahubali. For more information about the New Jersey Symphony visit: njsymphony.org.

About Kulture Kool

Kulture Kool South Asian Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in New Jersey offering a variety of educational classes, workshops and events in South Asian performing arts, languages and cultural immersion. Kulture Kool also offers a wide variety of cultural appreciation assemblies and programming for schools, public libraries and local institutions all over the tristate. In 2023, the Kulture Kool partnered with the New Jersey Symphony to present Hooray for Bollywood, the first ever symphonic music concert featuring Indian folk, classical and Bollywood music.

