New Jersey Symphony Names Colton Conducting and Orchestral Fellows for 2026-27 Season

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After a national search and competitive auditions, New Jersey Symphony has announced Ricardo Ferro as the Colton Conducting Fellow and cellist Rahel Lulseged and violist Rosa Ortega Iannelli as Orchestral Fellows for the 2026–27 season.

The New Jersey Symphony Colton Conducting and Orchestral Fellowship is an excellence-based program that provides opportunities for early-career orchestral conductors and musicians from underrepresented backgrounds to gain valuable professional experience as a foundation to propel their careers and be successful in the music industry. This initiative continues New Jersey Symphony's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Funded as part of a generous gift from Stewart and Judith Colton, they share “Talent is everywhere—opportunity is not. We are pleased with how the Colton Fellowships help close that gap and ensure the Symphony reflects the diversity and richness of the communities we serve. It has been our pleasure to create this fund that opens doors so that gifted musicians and conductors from underrepresented backgrounds can thrive, lead, and inspire the next generation.”

Ferro will work closely with the Symphony's Music Director Xian Zhang, the orchestra's Artistic Advisory Committee, Vice President of Artistic Planning, and artistic staff. With responsibilities that include rehearsing and conducting select performances, Ferro will also serve as cover conductor for Classical season programs, preparing scores to replace the scheduled conductor if needed. The role also includes conducting off-stage ensembles, serving as score reader for supertitles, listening to rehearsals and performances, and consulting on other artistic elements.

“Ricardo won us over from the moment he stepped on the podium with his, strong technique, exceptional communication skills, and his infectious love of music” says Interim Vice President of Artistic Planning Patrick Chamberlain. “I'm looking forward to mentoring him over the next season and seeing his continued growth as an artist. The Colton Fellowship is the ideal next step for him to continue to hone his craft and will set him up well for what we expect to be a significant career.”

Ferro will also participate in planning meetings, media events, fundraising activities, administrative meetings, and educational and community engagement opportunities. Musician Fellows, Lulseged and Ortega Iannelli, will participate in New Jersey Symphony performances, receive mentorship, and engage with the community.

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