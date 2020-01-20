New Jersey City University and Jersey City Theater Center Will Present THE LEGACY PROJECT: A DANCE OF HOPE

New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present a school-time commemoration for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, January 23, at 9:45 a.m. with Carolyn Dorfman Dance, a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, to be held at Margaret Williams Theatre in the University's Hepburn Hall located at 2039 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City. Tickets for this special program are only $8.00.

Comprised of ten multi-ethnic, stunning dancers, Carolyn Dorfman Dance is known nationally and internationally for the artistic excellence of its performances and for impactful interactions with students and audiences. The New York Times has praised the dance company for being "emotionally resonant," which is particularly meaningful for this dance-theatre trilogy entitled The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope.

Noted choreographer and artistic director Carolyn Dorfman has, over the past three decades, created a body of work celebrating and honoring her Jewish legacy, its trials, triumphs, treasured uniqueness, and cultural commonalities which, given the rise of antisemitism and hate crimes locally and around the world, is a particularly timely offering.

The child of Holocaust survivors, Ms. Dorfman explores her heritage with three excerpts which interweave the rich tapestry of human experience and tradition. This performance will include excerpts of "The Klezmer Sketch" and "American Dream" from Mayne Mentshn (My People) and "Cat's Cradle." Acclaimed as "ingenious and powerful" by The Star-Ledger, these dances tell the story of hope through the journey of Eastern European immigrants to a new land, promising new beginnings and resonating with audiences no matter what their own backgrounds.

Using interactivity, a multimedia presentation, and mesmerizing dance, Carolyn Dorfman Dance has been enthralling audiences of all ages with their program that celebrates the capacity of the human spirit to rise above all circumstances.

This school-time program is designed for students grades 4 through 12 and is open to everyone. Senior centers are also encouraged to attend. Tickets are only $8.00 and may be ordered in advance at www.njcu.edu/arts or by calling the box office at 201-200-2429 or emailing a request to boxoffice@njcu..edu. For more information, visit www.NJCU.edu/center-arts/theatre-dance.





