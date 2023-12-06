New Jersey Ballet's NUTCRACKER Nutcracker Dances Into MPAC Beginning This Month

Cach the Nutcracker for 13 performances starting December 15.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

New Jersey Ballet's presentation of the holiday favorite Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for 13 performances beginning Friday, December 15 at 7:30 pm. New Jersey Symphony under the direction of Constantine Kitsopoulos will provide live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are $39-$79.  (all dates listed below).

 

A livestream of the Thursday, December 21 performance will also be available.

 

Nutcracker will feature two special guest dancers:

New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Chun Wai Chan, will be performing Cavalier on Opening Night, December 15 and December 17 at 6PM.

American Ballet Theatre dancer Carlos Gonzalez will be performing Cavalier on December 21 and December 22

Nutcracker brings together three of the state's leading cultural institutions – New Jersey Ballet, New Jersey Symphony and MPAC – to present a Nutcracker that is firmly established as New Jersey's favorite holiday tradition.

 

When the curtain rises, audiences in Morristown can expect the eye-popping special effects, brilliant dancing, glorious costumes, and the magic and pantomime that have inspired critics to call it, “A spectacle that never seems to age…magic that should go on and on,” and “One of the best…as good as it gets.”

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker is the longest running original professional production in the state. It debuted in Millburn in 1971 with international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given almost 1,000 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and more than a million viewers. Many in the audience who saw the production as children now bring their own children and grandchildren to see this cherished holiday tradition.

Nutcracker performances at MPAC:

Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 pm  (limited tickets)

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm  (limited tickets)

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 pm

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 pm + Livestream

Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 1 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 6 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 1 pm

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

About New Jersey Ballet:

New Jersey Ballet (NJB) is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable performing arts organization that presents world-class dance programming throughout New Jersey. Founded in 1958, NJB embarked on a remarkable journey with a clear mission at its core: to provide New Jersey with a premier professional dance company dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and artistry. Over the course of six decades, NJB's Founder, Carolyn Clark, strived to have the Company achieve the highest level of artistic excellence with unwavering dedication. The organization became a beacon of culture in New Jersey, introducing the art of ballet to countless public school students and fostering a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts. The impact of NJB reached far beyond the stage, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of its audiences. As NJB celebrated its illustrious sixty-year history, it marked not the end but a new beginning. A visionary plan was set in motion to reposition NJB for the future, building upon the solid foundation laid by the Company's Founder. In 2021, a new chapter began with the appointment of renowned ballerina Maria Kowroski, formerly of the New York City Ballet, as the Company's new Artistic Director. Under her artistic leadership and expansive vision, NJB's repertory has expanded significantly, featuring works by iconic choreographers and commissioning new works by emerging talents, ensuring that the legacy of New Jersey Ballet would continue to thrive and inspire for generations to come. Additionally, New Jersey Ballet School, the official school of New Jersey Ballet Company, trains hundreds of students and is in the process of expanding its dance education program to provide the highest level of training for students of all ages.

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

box office (973) 539-8008

online: Click Here

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayopac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MayoCenter

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MayoCenter

admin (973) 539-0345 ext.6505

 

All Programs Subject to Change.

 


Recommended For You