New Jersey Ballet Unveils 2024/2025 Season Featuring Works From Twyla Tharp, Jerome Robbins and More

New Jersey Ballet has announced its 2024/2025 Season, jam-packed with classics such as The Nutcracker and Swan Lake, the refined elegance of George Balanchine's Serenade and Jerome Robbins' In The Night, alongside a world premiere and the rip-roaring choreography of Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs set to music by Frank Sinatra" said Artistic Director, Maria Kowroski.

Ms. Kowroski has curated a season of exceptional performances, highlighting new and exciting works, which significantly raise the level of dance in New Jersey. Among the season's highlights are George Balanchine's Serenade, which recently celebrated its 90th anniversary since its premiere in 1935, and Jerome Robbins' In the Night, performed with live piano accompaniment.In April, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present NJB in the Victoria Theater on April 24 and 25. The program will feature Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs and the highly anticipated World Premiere by former New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball, marking his second world premiere for NJB. The Ballet's Spring Gala will be held on April 24 at NJPAC, with further details to be announced soon.

As the Resident Ballet Company at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown, NJB will present:

• Creative Forces on Friday, November 8 featuring Justin Peck's Murder Ballades, Jerome Robbins' In the Night and more.

• The Nutcracker from December 13 through December 26. NJB and MPAC will present 14 performances of New Jersey's holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

• Masterpieces in Motion on Saturday, March 15 featuring George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco and Tarantella and more

• Once Upon A Time, a family friendly program on Sunday, March 23 featuring excerpts from Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet and Sleeping Beauty

• Timeless Masterpieces on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18 featuring Swan Lake Act II and George Balanchine's Serenade and Rubies

NJB will return to Two River Theater in Red Bank on Saturday, November 16, with Creative Forces, featuring Justin Peck's Murder Ballades, Jerome Robbins' In the Night and more.

On February 22, NJB will return to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) for two performances with Masterpieces in Motion, including George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco and Tarantella, Jerome Robbins' In the Night and Peter Martins' Hallelujah Junction.

NJB will present its annual performance of The Nutcracker at BergenPAC in Englewood on December 7 and 8, followed by Once Upon A Time on Sunday, April 6, a family friendly production featuring excerpts from Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet and Sleeping Beauty.

In partnership with the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJB will present two Sensory Friendly programs: The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 1, and Once Upon A Time on March 30. Both Sensory Programs are one hour in length.

2024/2025 Season Performances

November 8, 2024 @7:30PM - Creative Forces: Peck, Robbins and more

Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

TICKETS: https://www.mayoarts.org/shows/new-jersey-ballet-presents-creative-forces-peck-robbins-and-more/

November 16, 2024 @ 2:00PM & 7:30PM - Creative Forces: Peck, Robbins and more

Two River Theater, Red Bank, NJ

TICKETS: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/creative-forces-peck-robbins-and-martins-presented-by-new-jersey-ballet/

December 1, 2024 @ 3:00PM - The Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly, One hour performance

Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ

TICKETS: https://ucpac.org/event/nj-ballet-the-nutcracker-sensory-friendly-performance/

December 7 @1:00PM & 4:30PM - The Nutcracker

December 8 @1:00PM & 4:30PM - The Nutcracker

Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

TICKETS: https://www.bergenpac.org/events/detail/new-jersey-ballets-nutcracker-6

December 13 - 26, 2024 Times Vary - The Nutcracker with New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

TICKETS: https://www.mayoarts.org/shows/new-jersey-ballets-nutcracker-with-new-jersey-symphony/

February 22, 2025 @ 2:00PM & 7:30PM - Masterworks in Motion: Balanchine, Martins and more.

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, NJ

TICKETS: https://secure.nbpac.org/masterworks

March 15, 2025 @ 7:30PM - Masterworks in Motion: Balanchine and more.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

TICKETS: https://www.mayoarts.org/shows/new-jersey-ballet-presents-masterpieces-in-motion-balanchine-martins-and-more/

March 30, 2025 @ 2:00PM - Once Upon A Time: Sensory Friendly, One hour performance

Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ

TICKETS: On Sale Soon

April 6, 2025 @ 2:00PM - Once Upon A Time

Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

TICKETS: On Sale Soon

May 17, 2025 @7:30PM - Timeless Masterpieces: Swan Lake Act II, George Balanchine's Serenade and Rubies

May 18, 2025 @2:00PM - Timeless Masterpieces: Swan Lake Act II, George Balanchine's Serenade and Rubies

Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

TICKETS: https://www.mayoarts.org/shows/new-jersey-ballet-presents-timeless-masterpieces-swan-lake-act-ii-and-more/

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.njballet.org.

