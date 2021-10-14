New Eric Bogosian Play Kicks Off #SaveOurStage Season at Black Box PAC

Acclaimed playwright Eric Bogosian (Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll; Talk Radio; Suburbia, etc.) has a new play, and you can see it at Black Box PAC this November!

1+1 is a riveting three-hander explores how a modern woman can still rise and fall at whim of the men in her life. In 1+1, an unsuspecting aspiring actress in Los Angeles makes a seemingly innocent choice that lures her into the lucrative world of internet porn, and her fate seems caught between the two men who couldn't seem more opposite yet might have more in common than first meets the eye...

The intimate workshop runs from November 4 - December 5, Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm (off for Thanksgiving 11/25 and 11/26) at the Black Box Performing Arts Center: 49 E Palisade Ave in Englewood, NJ (right over the George Washington Bridge). Tickets are $35 and can be reserved now at www.BlackBoxPAC.com



Eric Bogosian is known for his six solo works produced Off-Broadway between 1980 and 2000 (three Obie Awards, Drama Desk) and his play, Talk Radio (nominated for Pulitzer Prize and for the 2007 revival, the Tony award). For Oliver Stone's film adaptation of "Talk Radio" (in which he starred), Bogosian received the Berlin Film Festival "Silver Bear." In 1994, Lincoln Center Theater produced his play subUrbia and the revival was staged at Second Stage in 2006. In 2010, he starred in Donald Margulies' Broadway production of Time Stands Still alongside Laura Linney, Brian Darcy James, Alicia Silverstone and Christina Ricci. In addition, Bogosian is the author of three novels as well as numerous plays produced outside New York City. In 2015, Little, Brown published his non-fiction of an Armenian assassination team, "Operation Nemesis." Bogosian is also known for his work as an actor, currently seen in the television series "Law & Order", "Billions" and "Succession." In 2019, he played "Arno" in the hit film, "Uncut Gems." Bogosian lives in New York with his wife, stage director Jo Bonney.

1+1 features the talents of Michael Gardiner, Katie North, and Daniel Yaiullo, along with understudy Danielle MacMath, stage manager Ilana Schimmel and director Matt Okin.