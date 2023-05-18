Natalie Merchant and Orchestra of St. Luke's perform together at NJPAC

North to Shore Music Festival presents An Evening with Natalie Merchant as she brings her Keep Your Courage Tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. This special one-night only performance includes the artist and former lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs Natalie Merchant and the Grammy Award-winning Orchestra of St. Luke's - "one of the most versatile and galvanic ensembles in the U.S." (WQXR). Program includes works off of her ninth album Keep Your Courage (Nonesuch Records) featuring lush orchestrations by seven composers including: Gabriel Kahane, Stephen Barber, Colin Jacobson, and Megan Gould. This sole New Jersey performance is part of an international tour to 40+ cities.

Over her 40-year career, Merchant has attained a place among America's most respected recording artists. She began her musical career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs, releasing one platinum, two double-platinum, and one triple-platinum record with the group. Merchant's nine albums as a solo artist have a combined sales of seven million copies.

Merchant is a multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter and producer known for her distinctive voice and captivating literary-pop songs. She has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Tigerlily and Ophelia, and has received numerous awards and nominations. Her music blends folk, rock, and influences from around the world, and she is revered as a groundbreaking figure in alternative music.

Her newest album, Keep Your Courage, is her ninth solo studio album and first of new material since 2014's self-titled record, is available now. It finds Merchant in peak form with songs about love and human connection in its many iterations, sung with a voice that keeps you hanging on every word. The eclectic album produced by Merchant features two duets sung with vocalist Abena Koomson -Davis with contributions from Celtic folk group Lanasa, Syrian virtuoso clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and horn arrangements by jazz trombonist Steve Davis , orchestrations by today's top contemporary composers, and more.

Tickets for Natalie Merchant are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.