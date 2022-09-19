Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJRep Announces 2022-23 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  
NJRep Announces 2022-23 Season

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch will present the 2022-2023 Mainstage Season. This season New Jersey Repertory Company will be presenting six mainstage productions. Subscription options include the annual subscription (year-round) and flex pass (any three NJRep productions). Patrons can purchase tickets or subscriptions by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or from the website www.njrep.org.

The New Jersey Repertory Company was founded in 1997 by SuzAnne and Gabor Barabas. Its current central headquarters is the Lumia Theater located on lower Broadway in Long Branch, NJ. The theater's mission is to develop and produce new plays and to make a lasting contribution to the American Stage. NJ Rep has produced over 150 plays of which 125 have been world premieres. The theater has the additional distinction of having had many of its plays produced by other theaters around the country totaling over 200 subsequent productions in the U.S. and overseas. In 2012 and 2018 NJ Rep was the recipient of a National Theater Company Grant from the American Theater Wing that sponsors the annual Tony Awards for Broadway in recognition of its contribution to the repertoire of the American Stage. In addition, the theater has presented over 400 developmental readings.

The 2022-2023 production dates are subject to change. Due to high demand, some productions will be held over for additional performances. More events, in addition to the mainstage season, will be announced in the coming months.

The 2022-2023 Season calendar is as follows: Eden Prairie, 1971 by Mat Smart (OCT 20 - NOV 20, 2022), Popcorn Falls by James Hindman (JAN 12 - FEB 5, 2023), TBA (MAR 9 - APR 2, 2023), ESSPY by Nandita Shenoy (APR 27 - MAY 28,2023), A Tailor Near Me by Michael Tucker (JUL 27 - AUG 27, 2023), and Welcome to Matteson by Inda Craig-Galván (SEPT 28 - OCT 29, 2023)


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL At Bergen County PlayersPhotos: First Look At RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL At Bergen County Players
September 19, 2022

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will open its 90th season with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical. See photos from the production!
Vivid Stage Will Offer Special Discounts and Events During The World Premiere Production of SOFT ANIMALSVivid Stage Will Offer Special Discounts and Events During The World Premiere Production of SOFT ANIMALS
September 19, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a number of special discounts and events during the world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9.
NJRep Announces 2022-23 SeasonNJRep Announces 2022-23 Season
September 19, 2022

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch will present the 2022-2023 Mainstage Season. This season New Jersey Repertory Company will be presenting six mainstage productions.
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Sails To The Jersey ShorePETER AND THE STARCATCHER Sails To The Jersey Shore
September 19, 2022

The Gateway Playhouse hosts the Shaken Not Stirred Players this fall with a swashbuckling and hilarious show. Based on the book series by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Peter and the Starcatcher gives us insight on how an orphan boy with no name becomes 'Peter Pan' and an originally two handed pirate becomes 'Captain Hook.' Starcatcher features an ensemble cast, storytelling, improvisation, wit, whimsy, subtle and not so subtle humor, timely references, and, of course, fairy dust.
New Jersey Repertory Company to Present EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971 Starting Next MonthNew Jersey Repertory Company to Present EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971 Starting Next Month
September 18, 2022

New Jersey Repertory Company, located in Long Branch will present the National New Play Network premiere of “Eden Prairie, 1971” written by Mat Smart. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada, and Emilio Cuesta.