NJRep Announces 2022-23 Season

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch will present the 2022-2023 Mainstage Season. This season New Jersey Repertory Company will be presenting six mainstage productions. Subscription options include the annual subscription (year-round) and flex pass (any three NJRep productions). Patrons can purchase tickets or subscriptions by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or from the website www.njrep.org.

The New Jersey Repertory Company was founded in 1997 by SuzAnne and Gabor Barabas. Its current central headquarters is the Lumia Theater located on lower Broadway in Long Branch, NJ. The theater's mission is to develop and produce new plays and to make a lasting contribution to the American Stage. NJ Rep has produced over 150 plays of which 125 have been world premieres. The theater has the additional distinction of having had many of its plays produced by other theaters around the country totaling over 200 subsequent productions in the U.S. and overseas. In 2012 and 2018 NJ Rep was the recipient of a National Theater Company Grant from the American Theater Wing that sponsors the annual Tony Awards for Broadway in recognition of its contribution to the repertoire of the American Stage. In addition, the theater has presented over 400 developmental readings.

The 2022-2023 production dates are subject to change. Due to high demand, some productions will be held over for additional performances. More events, in addition to the mainstage season, will be announced in the coming months.

The 2022-2023 Season calendar is as follows: Eden Prairie, 1971 by Mat Smart (OCT 20 - NOV 20, 2022), Popcorn Falls by James Hindman (JAN 12 - FEB 5, 2023), TBA (MAR 9 - APR 2, 2023), ESSPY by Nandita Shenoy (APR 27 - MAY 28,2023), A Tailor Near Me by Michael Tucker (JUL 27 - AUG 27, 2023), and Welcome to Matteson by Inda Craig-Galván (SEPT 28 - OCT 29, 2023)