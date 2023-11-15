NJPAC To Present The State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine's THE NUTCRACKER And THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Create magical memories that will last a lifetime at this must-see event for the entire family!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a Nutcracker Weekend with THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER on Sunday, December 17, at 3 p.m. and THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER on Saturday December 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
 
Don't miss The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's holiday extravaganza, which whisks spectators away to a dazzling winter wonderland in this exceptional matinee performance. Step away from reality and immerse yourself into choreographer Andrei Litvinov's magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. The beautiful costumes, spectacular sets, and captivating choreography of Tchaikovsky's beloved musical score promise to create unforgettable holiday memories for you and your loved ones!
 
Celebrate the holiday season with NJPAC's very own twist on a classic – The Hip Hop Nutcracker. This urban dance retelling of the timeless fairy tale boasts rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC. Prepare to see the stage come alive with supercharged hip-hop choreography, as performers inject New York City flair into an iconic Tchaikovsky ballet.
 
 
Tickets to see THE HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER or THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER are available NOW at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
 

THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER

 

Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 3 p.m.
$39 - $89
Prudential Hall
Bundle up and escape to a winter wonderland with The State Ballet of Ukraine's holiday spectacle. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov's whimsical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. The beautiful costumes, spectacular sets, and enchanting choreography of Tchaikovsky's beloved musical score will create an unforgettable memory for you and your loved ones this holiday season!


 
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

 


Featuring MC Kurtis Blow
Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
$49 - $79
Prudential Hall
The 130-year-old Tchaikovsky classic once again undergoes a dazzling transformation, celebrating the show's 10th season with two spectacular performances. Adding to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of the beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.




Recommended For You