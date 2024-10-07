NJPAC Receives $80,000 Grant From Devils Youth Foundation For Professional Training Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) received an $80,000 grant from the Devils Youth Foundation to establish a new Arts Education program, Backstage Pathways, in partnership with Prudential Center's RECORD HIGH to train young artists for careers in technical theater and live concert production.

The check ceremony took place October 3, 2024, at the Prudential Center before the Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour 2024 concert. Students enrolled in the new program's inaugural class received a special behind-the-scenes tour to see entertainment workers in action.

“There are dozens of ways to build a career in the performing arts, and educating young people about all those options couldn't be more important,” says John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. “NJPAC is excited to partner with the Devils Youth Foundation and RECORD HIGH to offer young people in Greater Newark that inside track through this in-depth introduction to all the fulfilling and creative work that can be done backstage and behind the scenes.”

Backstage Pathways teaches lighting and sound technology, set construction, stage logistics, video recording and more through hands-on learning and masterclasses with IATSE members. (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, is the union that represents professional stagehands working in live theater, motion picture and television production, trade shows and exhibitions, television broadcasting and live concert production.)

The students of the new program also gain practical experience by managing production for the end-of-the-semester performances by Arts Education students. In addition, Backstage Pathways students are eligible to take the BACKstage exam (Basic and Comprehensive Knowledge Exam for High School Technical Theatre Students) and the fee will be subsidized by NJPAC. This exam, developed by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) and the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), helps determine student readiness for post-secondary learning in technical theater.

Backstage Pathways is a collaboration between NJPAC and RECORD HIGH, a program that provides educational tools and career resources for youth interested in careers in the music and entertainment industry.

“The Devils Youth Foundation is honored to support our grant partners, NJPAC and RECORD HIGH, with the launch of the Backstage Pathways program,” says Kate

Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “As one of our pillars, we are committed to providing access to the arts for New Jersey's youth and look to empower the next generation of young artists with this program. With the help of NJPAC and RECORD HIGH, students will receive a unique opportunity to explore theatrical production and gain an invaluable experience.”

“RECORD HIGH is excited to join forces with NJPAC and Devils Youth Foundation to offer students the incredible opportunity to engage in the Backstage Pathways program,” says Mark Conklin, Vice President of Artist Relations & Programming at Record High, Prudential Center. “Through this collaboration, we aim to empower students with the knowledge, skills and connections needed to navigate and succeed in the live entertainment industry. This partnership is dedicated to bridging education with industry experience, ensuring that our students are fully equipped and supported to thrive in their career journeys.”

The program runs through May 17. Classes take place on Thursdays from 5 – 7PM and Saturdays from 3 – 5PM at the Center for Arts Education, 24 Rector St., Newark, NJ.

Tuition is $500. Financial aid is available; no student is turned away for financial reasons.

For information visit Backstage Pathways.

