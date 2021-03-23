Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Presents Virtual Event PORTUGESE STAR MARIZA, SINGS AMAILA

Mariza is now celebrating the 20th anniversary of her career and the centenary of the late Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues.

Mar. 23, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a virtual performance with Mariza Sings Amaila on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

See Mariza whose career now proceeded with even greater success than ever, with appearances on some of the most important stages in the world: the Paris Olympia, the Frankfurt Opera, the London Royal Festival Hall, the Amsterdam Le Carré, the Barcelona Palau de la Música, the Sydney Opera House, the New York Carnegie Hall, the Los Angeles Walt Disney Concert Hall - in the latter case with a stage setting especially designed for her by none other than one of the world's greatest architects, Frank Gehry.

Mariza is now celebrating the 20th anniversary of her career and the centenary of the late Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues. With her new album, Mariza Sings Amália, Mariza continues to carry Amália's legacy from the 20th century into the 21st. In this streamed concert, Mariza reinvents fado standards for the next generation-their soul intact, their identity unmistakable, their stylings delightfully unexpected.

For only $30.00, guest can reserve their screens by visiting. The Stream will be available to rewatch for 72 hours, until April 12 at 8PM.

Learn more at www.njpac.org.


