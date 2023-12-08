NJPAC Celebrates The Songs Of Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra This February

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Celebrates the songs of Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra, a pair of close friends and Capitol Records labelmates—who just happened to be two of the 20th century's most essential and influential singers on Thursday, February 8th at 7:30 p.m.



Expect a magical musical tribute in song featuring Aloe Blacc, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paula Cole, Bettye Lavette, Christian Mcbride, Rachael Price, Brian Stokes Mitchell And The Christian Mcbride Big Band & Strings

this guaranteed to be a memorable performance. In addition to singing duets originally performed by Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra like "Our Love is Here to Stay" and "Nice Work If You Can Get It", these outstanding performers will share stories of the revered musical friendship between the great Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra.



PEGGY LEE is one of the most famous jazz singers of the significant band era, with a smoky subtlety that could stop the brashest band in its tracks, Peggy Lee–who sang her way to 13 Grammy nominations and two awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement, with her trademark voice. Not only did she bring a famously velvety tone to her work with Benny Goodman, scoring hits with "Somebody Else is Taking My Place" and "Why Don't You Do Right?" as well as her own "Fever" and "Is That All There Is?" She was also an accomplished writer, with songs like "Mañana" and "I Don't Know Enough About You," earning her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over her seven-decade career, Peggy Lee helped redefine what it meant to be a female singer, and her quietly captivating voice continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Born in an era where women struggled for equality – a conversation that continues today – and carrying the burden of years of a traumatic childhood, she was a true pioneer and survivor to her core. What she accomplished as a woman and artist is nothing short of extraordinary.



FRANK SINATRA, regarded as the greatest superstar of all time, was born to Sicilian parents in Hoboken, New Jersey. Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on over 1,400 recordings. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded him 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album. The three-time Oscar winner also appeared in over 60 films and produced eight motion pictures. Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Congressional Gold Medal. Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation that continues; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration worldwide for his cultural and artistic contributions. For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.



Don't miss this extraordinary evening honoring two of the 20th century's most essential and influential singers¬ Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra. Reserve tickets in advance by visiting njpac.org or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.