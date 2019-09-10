NJPAC Celebrates Leonard Bernstein

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Conversations in Concert: Celebrating the Theatre Songs of Leonard Bernstein on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



West Side Story. Candide. On the Town. Leonard Bernstein composed some of the most memorable scores of his generation-but who was the man behind the music? Join us for a thought-provoking evening of Bernstein songs and stories in this edition ofConversations in Concert, hosted by theater insider Ted Chapin.



Lenny's daughter, Jamie Bernstein, will pull back the curtain of her father's complex persona, sharing intimate moments and childhood memories from her book, Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.



Jazz pianist Bill Charlap & the Bill Charlap Trio will be on hand to perform your favorite Bernstein classics, including "Tonight," "Maria," "Wrong Note Rag" and "Never Land."



Don't miss this joyful tribute to America's most iconic composer-conductor.



Tickets to see Conversations in Concert: Celebrating the Theatre Songs of Leonard Bernstein go On-Sale Friday, September 13th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





