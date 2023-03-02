NJPAC Adds 2nd Show For New Jersey Comic Jessica Kirson Due To Popular Demand!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 02, 2023  
Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for New Jersey native Jessica Kirson, who performs at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for one night full of laughs with two performances Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM.

The powerhouse comic is a mainstay of New York's legendary Comedy Cellar, and she's booked and busy at clubs across the country. Maybe you've seen her excellent Comedy Central special Talking to Myself, or listened to her podcasts Disgusting Hawk and Relatively Sane. She recently released an album of old-school prank calls-The Call Girls-with Rachel Feinstein. Whether she's doing ridiculous characters or sharing vulnerable true stories, Jessica is always laugh-out-loud funny and hilariously relatable.

Tickets to see Jessica Kirson are on sale now by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Television shows, including The Travel Channel, Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" and "Fresh Faces,"Nickelodeon's "Sixth in the Suburbs,"[Noggin (/wiki/langen/Noggin(TVchannel)'s "LOL,"VH1's "Awesomely Bad" Shows, Oxygen's premier game show "Can You Tell?,"[Bravo](/wiki/lang_en/Bravo(USTV_channel))'s "The Great Things About Being,"Women's Television Network's "She's So Funny,"NBC's "Last Comic Standing" Seasons 2 and 3, NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly"NBC's "Why We Heart Vampires,"Fox's "The Dr. Oz Show,"The Travel Channel's "When Vacations Go Bust,"TV Guide Network, AXS TV, two appearances on NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," two appearances on ABC's "[TheView](/wiki/lang_en/The_View(U.S._TV_series)),"Showtime's "White Boyz in the Hood," and NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice."She also has a one hour special on the Logo Channel called "My Cookie's Gone" and has appeared on "The Joy Behar Show" on CNN-HLN numerous times. Jessica made her big screen debut in Nick Cannon's "School Dance" and has also been heard on "The Howard Stern Show." Besides, Jessica is a Cast member in Robert DeNiro's movie, "The Comedian". She is also a Consultant, Producer, and Writer for the film.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




