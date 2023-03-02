NJPAC Adds 2nd Show For New Jersey Comic Jessica Kirson Due To Popular Demand!

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for New Jersey native Jessica Kirson, who performs at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for one night full of laughs with two performances Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM.



The powerhouse comic is a mainstay of New York's legendary Comedy Cellar, and she's booked and busy at clubs across the country. Maybe you've seen her excellent Comedy Central special Talking to Myself, or listened to her podcasts Disgusting Hawk and Relatively Sane. She recently released an album of old-school prank calls-The Call Girls-with Rachel Feinstein. Whether she's doing ridiculous characters or sharing vulnerable true stories, Jessica is always laugh-out-loud funny and hilariously relatable.



Tickets to see Jessica Kirson are on sale now by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



