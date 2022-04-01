NJCU Galleries Presents IN FLUX This Month

This spring, New Jersey City University (NJCU) and NJCU Galleries will showcase the thesis artworks of 20 Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) graduates. The exhibit, entitled In Flux, will showcase the continuously in flux, adaptive works, inspired by evolving pandemic realities.

The two-gallery exhibit opens Saturday, April 9 with a public reception from 3 to 6 p.m. The full exhibit runs through Friday, May 13, 2022 at The Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery in Hepburn Hall Room 323 on NJCU's main campus located at 2039 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City, and The NJCU Visual Arts Gallery, 100 Culver Avenue, Jersey City. Both galleries are separated by a brief, convenient walk on campus.

Artists will give hybrid talks on May 6 and 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration for both talk events are available on the gallery website, https://www.njcu.edu/community/center-arts/galleries. The May 13 talk will include the Karen Ziccardi '68 Awards for Art Excellence Presentation.

Gallery hours will be Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visits after hours can be requested by contacting Midori Yoshimoto, Gallery Director, at myoshimoto@njcu.edu or calling 201-200-3246.

Exhibited works range from illustration, graphic design, ceramics, jewelry, painting, and photography. Each tells a story, demonstrating creative responses and resilience through constructive fantasy, personal narratives, and social engagement.

Participating artists are Anibal Arroyo, Naomi Brito, Camilo Burgos, Nicholas Cibolowski, Dorrell Crutcher, Chalena DeJesus, Angelica Garcia, Tien Huynh, Jonathan Izyayev, Emilia Lorenz, Kaira Marquez, Mollie Martinez, Jaime Medina, Sofia Nolasco, Christopher Pereira, Brandon Robles, Nelson Solis Romero, Migdalia Valdes, and Katherine Willmore.