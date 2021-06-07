Music Mountain to Premiere MURDER AT CHELTENHAM MANOR

Last spring while in quarantine, Louis Palena, one of the Artistic Directors came up with the idea to write a murder mystery as a means to keep theatre alive. After gathering some willing MMT regulars, the process began. It was written episodically and aired on the Music Mountain Theatre YouTube channel. Since it was happening during lockdown, Louis enlisted the help of his good friend Damian Bartolacci to do the film editing and play the Inspector. Each week the cast would be sent the script and asked to have their self-taped footage ready for editing by Thursday of the same week. The cast would also pick up or receive costumes or prop pieces needed to maintain continuity in the story. There was also extra fun for the viewers in the form of a vote that was taken at the end of each episode. The winning vote was written into the episode for the following week.

While the story remains basically the same as the series, many changes were needed to make this stage adaptation possible. The latest incarnation of the mystery will still have audience participation as they will get to choose the murderer at each performance! It has been an interesting journey for this new original piece of theatre. Music Mountain Theatre invites you to take the journey with them.

Murder at Cheltenham Manor, The Play will premiere on June 11th. The show will run for nine performances ending on June 27th. The theatre will continue to offer an option to stream at home. They are following state guidelines and patrons that are fully vaccinated are now permitted in the Theatre without a mask. CDC strongly advises non vaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks.

Show times are Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday at 3:00pm. Music Mountain Theatre continues to remain committed to their mission to enrich educate, and entertain the community and keep the arts alive during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on their safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337