Music Mountain Theatre To Host Its First Comedy Club Night!

Join us at MMT for a special evening of Stand Up featuring international headliner Aidan Park & friends as they bring you "Sunday Funny Sunday" on May 15 at 7:00 PM.

Aidan Park is a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, and bestselling author. He got his start in comedy by grinding it out touring colleges, small dive bars and c-level comedy clubs. Today, he is an internationally headlining comedian, and we are excited to have him bring his stand-up to Music Mountain Theatre! Park has two comedy specials both released in 2022! Aidan's special "The Art of Being Gay" can be found on NBC's Peacock/Tubi and Aidan's special Asian American-eyez'ed can be found on Reel Women's Network.

In addition to his specials, Aidan's comedy has been featured on HULU, TV Guide Channel, CBS, Celebuzz TV, Perez Hilton and Here TV. Aidan is also a paid regular at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the world, including the Hollywood Laugh Factory, Hollywood Improv and Flappers Comedy Club. He is known for producing the brand LGBT comedy show Rainbow Pop. The popular show ran monthly for four years at Laugh Factory Hollywood and Laugh Factory Long Beach. He had a reality show called Aidan on the F-List which mockumented Aidan's desperate attempts to make it in Hollywood. The show premiered at the Hollywood Improv.

Joining "Sunday Fun Sunday" as the host is Bucks County comedian and entertainer, Dwayne Dunlevy. This fun evening of laughs will also feature Jonathan Aragon, John S. Ager, Justin Agins, David LaRaus, Morgan Tarrant, and Grace Paulicelli.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the box office at (609)397-3337 or online by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.