Music Mountain Theatre Announces Summer Concert Series

Music Mountain Theatre opens summer concert series on with Stars and Stripes.

Stars and Stripes is a patriotic salute to the American songbook featuring music from George M. Cohan to Nat King Cole and everything in between. It will be presented in concert format with ten live singers, socially distanced, as well as pre-recorded performances. All performers are current members of the MMT Adult and Jr. Companies. This show holds the distinction of being the only show to be presented in each of our eight seasons at the Open Air Theatre. This concert marks the beginning on a 6 week series of Saturday concerts.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto YouTube for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday July 4th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information before the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

