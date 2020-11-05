Music At The Mill Announces Weekend Retreats

The events begin on November 21.

NiCori Studios & Productions in association with Frungillo Catering will be producing: MUSIC AT THE MILL musical retreat weekends at the beautiful Inn at Millrace Pond in Hope, NJ starting on November 21.

Performances begin on Saturday evening with the award winning recording artist, Lisa Viggiano and continue on Sunday morning with Broadway performer, Ty Stephens all hosted by Music at the Mill host, Corinna Sowers Adler. Performances include full dinner or brunch and a live, socially distant performance by one of today's top Cabaret or Broadway performers.

Saturday, November 21 will feature the 2020 MAC Award winning female vocalist, Lisa Viggiano with her Bruce Springsteen tribute show "Magic In The Night". Lisa has performed as a singer/actor since childhood, sharing the stage and screen with talents such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno and Bonnie Raitt. Lisa was awarded with a 2019 "Outstanding Vocalist" Award by Bistro Awards, which called her a "masterful musician, poet, and storyteller." The dinner options to include Grilled Atlantic Salmon with Mango Chutney, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and baby carrots, French-cut French-Cut Chicken Breast Stuffed with spinach, fontina & provolone cheeses with sherry cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and baby carrots, Cauliflower Steak grilled vegetables with a puttanesca sauce or a Strip Steak with Chimichurri Sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and baby carrots. All meals include slice of mouth watering chocolate mousse cake for dessert. There are two dinner seatings at 5:30pm and 8pm.

Sunday brunch will feature the triple threat Ty Stephens and will be full of Musical Standards from Stage and Film, along with some delicious R&B/Jazz, including originals from his albums, and a few not yet recorded. He will be joined on stage with his longtime Music Director, Richard Cummings, Jr. Ty has toured the world with his band, (the) SoulJaazz and released four studio albums of original music. Ty has toured and recorded with the legendary Harry Belafonte, and enjoyed eight tours of Japan with superstar Toshi Kubota. He appeared on Broadway in the original productions of "Sophisticated Ladies" (with Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman) and "Marilyn, An American Fable" (with Scott Bakula). Brunch seatings are at 10:30am and 1pm.

Overnight retreat packages are available for one night, Saturday to Sunday or for two nights, Friday to Sunday for a solo guest or couple. Each retreat package includes accommodations in the beautiful Inn at Millrace Pond, an elegant dinner by the award winning Frungillo Caterers and full dinner performance, a hot brunch with a complementary cocktail per person and live musical brunch performance. Packages begin at $175. Dinner and performance is $65 per person and brunch and performance is $55 per person and includes one drink per person.

Tucked away in the beautiful and scenic northern New Jersey countryside, The Inn at Millrace Pond has been bringing a touch of rustic charm to locals and visitors alike since 1769. You should know that The Mill is no stranger to history -- prior to opening as an Inn, the property was home to a Moravian Grist Mill, and a staple in the Hope community. Decades later, you'll still find that same essence in everything that our twenty-three-acre estate offers.

The Inn at Millrace Pond is located at 313 County Road 519, Hope, NJ, 07844. Advance reservations required. All performers subject to change. Click HERE for reservations or visit NiCoriStudios.com more information.

