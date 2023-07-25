Multi-Grammy Winning Colombian Singer Fonseca Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Fonseca, the Colombian singer-songwriter and winner of 7 Latin GRAMMY awards will perform on Saturday, December 2nd at 8 p.m.



Recognized as one of the most significant Latin artists of the past decade, Fonseca unveils his ninth studio album, "VIAJANTE," during this tour, simultaneously celebrating 20 years of his artistic journey.



Classic songs like "Te Mando Flores," "Eres mi Sueño," "Arroyito," "Vine a Buscarte," and "Enrédame" have been combined for this tour with tracks like "Perdonamé mis Errores," "Cartagena," "Qué nos Pasó," "Besos en la Frente," and "Háblame bajito" from the "VIAJANTE" album, as well as his latest single "Si tú me Quieres," which he performs as a duet with Juan Luis Guerra. for surpassing 137 million streams of his album "VIAJANTE" and accumulating an impressive 2.4 billion streams throughout his career.



The internationalization of his music career came in 2005 with his second album, "Corazón," and the hit single "Te Mando Flores."



These successes followed up with eight more albums that have achieved multiple #1 hits on radio and charts on Billboard: "Gratitude" (2008), "Ilusión" (2011), "Fonseca Sinfónico" with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia (2014), "Conexión" (2015), "Homenaje a la música de Diomedes Díaz" (2015), "Agustín" (2018), "Compadres" (2020), and "VIAJANTE" (2022).



Fonseca is involved with important philanthropic and social initiatives, first with the creation of his Gratitude Foundation in 2017 and then with his participation in several Annual Galas of the Maestro Cares Foundation, led by singer Marc Anthony, with his most recent performance in December 2021 in New York.



Tickets to see Fonseca go on sale Friday, July 21st at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.