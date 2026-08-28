Morris Choral Society to Hold Auditions and Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS GOES TO THE MOVIES

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The Morris Choral Society (MCS) is calling for singers to join the ensemble. The group is open by audition and attracts members of all ages and backgrounds. Interested singers should come to rehearsal on September 14th, 21st or 28th, 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 Mountain Way in Morris Plains. Call 973-723-6424 with questions or to arrange an audition.

MCS performs all forms of choral music including works by composers such as Handel, Orff, Verdi, Poulenc, Brahms and Vaughan Williams. The program, entitled 'Home for the Holidays Goes to the Movies,' will be held at two locations over a weekend in December: 7:00 on Friday, December 11, at Morristown's Assumption Church and 3:00 on Sunday, December 13, at Morris Plains' Trinity Lutheran Church.

MCS Music Director Michael Shane Wittenburg has been described as a 'real virtuoso' by the late pianist Ruth Laredo. He made his European debut conducting of Puccini's Turandot at the Romanian National Theatre of Opera and Ballet and has since led performances in Romania, Bulgaria, Austria, Hungary, and Spain. In the United States, he has worked with opera companies in Nashville, Orlando, and Sarasota as an assistant conductor and vocal coach.

Wittenburg currently serves as Director of the Morris Choral Society, where he leads performances and develops programming. In addition to his conducting work, he has been on the faculty of The Elizabeth Faidley Studio for almost two decades, teaching and mentoring.

As a collaborative pianist, he has performed in recital with Metropolitan Opera soprano Stella Zambalis, violinist Livia Sohn, and Orpheus Ensemble oboist Gerard Reuter. He has also appeared in performances and masterclasses with many artists including the Chooi Brothers, Carolyn Widmann, Pekka Kuusisto, Stefan Jakiw, Lisa Batiashvili, Midori, and Sarah Chang.

The piano accompanist for MCS is Jennifer Yang, who has been the organist and accompanist at the Morristown United Methodist Church for more than ten years. An award-winner, she is much in demand, playing solo recitals, chamber music concerts, and choir concerts around the world.

Funding for the Morris Choral Society has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the Masterwork Foundation. Donations from the general public are also accepted by credit card or PayPal through the donations page at https://morrischoralsociety.org/#xl_xr_page_Donate. To learn more about the Morris Choral Society and to order tickets for any concert, visit www.morrischoralsociety.org.

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