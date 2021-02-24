Mike Burstyn Is Tonight's Special Guest On THE YIDDISH VOICE To Discuss MEGILLAH CYCLE

Renowned actor/director Mike Burstyn will be this week's special guest on "The Yiddish Voice" on Boston's WNUR Radio tonight (Wednesday) at 7:30 pm.

This week's installment of the popular program will present the first part of the discussion focused on the new virtual production of MEGILLAH CYCLE, with the second part airing nest Wednesday, March 3rd.

MEGILLAH CYCLE is the second entry in the Congress for Jewish Culture's International Virtual Yiddish Theater series, featuring an all-star international cast, directed and adapted by Mike Burstyn from Itzik Manger 's modernist take on the traditional Purim play.

MEGILLAH CYCLE comes on the heels of their inaugural production of THE DYBBUK, which premiered on December 14th to unanimous rave reviews led by The Forward calling it "Mesmerizing! One of the best theatrical productions I've seen since the lights went out on Broadway!"

This exciting new production kicked off 2021's Purim week this past Sunday on the Congress for Jewish Culture's YouTube channel, where it will remain indefinitely.

In 1936, the enfant terrible of Yiddish literature, Itzik Manger , published a cycle of poems shattering time and history by updating the Biblical story of Queen Esther to Eastern Europe of the 20th century. In 1965, with music by Dov Seltzer and under the direction of Shmuel Bunim , the Family Burstein opened a musical production of the cycle that opened a bright new chapter for Yiddish in Israel and would eventually find its way to Broadway's Golden Theatre in 1968. The original cast recording of THE MEGILLA OF Itzik Manger was released by Columbia Records.

Now, Mike Burstyn , star of the original musical production, has adapted Manger's poems as a 60-minute non-musical dramatization and is reprising his original roles as the Interlocuter and the master tailor Fanfose. The New York Times praised Burstyn's "considerable young charm and talent that adds to the evening's fun!" He will also be tackling his late father Pesach Burstein 's turn as the drunken King Akhashveyresh. The international troupe of Yiddish theater players fills out the cast to lighten your pandemic Purim!

MEGILLAH CYCLE is presented in Yiddish with subtitle translation, and features interspersed English commentaries written by the late Joe Darion (MAN OF LA MANCHA). Scenic design is by Adam Whiteman, with original music, editing and technical supervision by Uri Schreter.

Founded in 1948, the Congress of Jewish Culture is a secular organization based in New York City dedicated to its longstanding commitment to enriching Yiddish culture worldwide. Executive Director Shane Baker serves as producer for this undertaking in association with Mariella Productions, the League for Yiddish and Toronto Workmen's Circle.