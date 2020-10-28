Manifested Destiney is being presented November 14 & 15 at 7PM.

A merging of mediums, a clashing of creativity: literature, music, and dance come together to explore the history of our country and its beloved authors. Come see the incredible cast of thirteen accompanied by original music, and be swept into a world of words and movement as they dissect and re-contextualize the literary works of Walt Whitman, Emily Dickenson, Langston Hughes, Sylvia Plath, and many more.

mignolo's unique vision is to create an entire evening of translated texts expressing the writing of American authors in a never-before-seen way. Each movement correlates to a word, which enables every audience member to find through-lines over the course of the entire piece.

After many months of postponement due to COVID-19, the company is thrilled to have found an outdoor venue to safely perform this program, and greatly appreciates the support of the Metuchen Arts Council and NEXUS Parking Systems.

About: ~mignolo dance~ is a 501-c3 nonprofit contemporary dance company based in Metuchen, NJ founded by sisters Charly and Eriel Santagado in 2017. They have been dancing and creating together for more than ten years and use this experience to continue to collaborate with each other and other dancers and artists throughout the tristate area. Their work explores elements of various artistic mediums through the lens of movement. (http://mignolo.dance)

mignolo dance presents Manifested Destiny at Pearl St. Parking Metuchen

November 14 & 15 at 7PM | $25 per ticket online, $35 at the door | http://mignolo.danc

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You