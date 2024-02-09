Middletown Arts Center Announces February Movies At The MAC

Screenings include Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, Grease and Gimme Shelter.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Middletown Arts Center Announces February Movies At The MAC

The Middletown Arts Center announces the Movies at the MAC  February Lineup featuring Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, Grease and Gimme Shelter. The movie series presents three separate programs spotlighting the best in comedy, theater and music on celluloid: The MAC Classic Comedy Movie Series, The MAC Broadway Matinee Film Series and Monday Night Music Club at the MAC.

THE MAC CLASSIC COMEDY MOVIE SERIES

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Saturday, February 17, 7 p.m.  | Run Time: 90 min | PG

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, a film that never fails to delight with its perfect mix of imagination and glee, will be presented by Middletown comedian Vinnie Brand, owner of The Stress Factory Comedy Club (New Brunswick). Pee-wee's bicycle, the keenest bike in the world, is missing. It's his most prized possession…and he's just got to get it back. Searching high, low and in between, Pee-wee hits the open road and encounters riotous adventures with bikers, cowboys, cons, a phantom trucker, a waitress and even Warner Brothers Studios. Directed by Tim Burton and starring Paul Reubens, Mark Holton, Diane Salinger, Judd Omen and Jan Hooks

THE MAC BROADWAY MATINEE FILM SERIES

Grease (1978)

Sunday, February 18, 2 p.m. | Run Time: 110 min | PG

Grease is the word this February as we celebrate the 70th birthday of New Jersey native, John Travolta, on the MAC's big screen! Experience the singing and dancing world of Grease, the most successful movie musical of all time, as well as the friendships, romances and adventures of Danny, Sandy and the rest of Rydell High. Based on the Broadway hit, Grease tells the story of good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko who fall in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Directed by Randal Kleiser and starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway and Didi Conn. Produced by Paramount Pictures.

MONDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB AT THE MAC

Gimme Shelter (1970)

Monday, February 19, 7 p.m. | Run Time: 91 min | PG

Join Brookdale Public Radio 90.5 the Night radio personalities as they host Gimme Shelter. Called the “greatest rock film ever made”, this landmark documentary follows The Rolling Stones on their notorious 1969 U.S. tour. When three hundred thousand members of the Love Generation collided with a few dozen Hells Angels at San Francisco's Altamont Speedway, Direct Cinema pioneers David Maysles, Albert Maysles, and Charlotte Zwerin were there to immortalize on film the bloody slash that transformed a decade's dreams into disillusionment. 

TICKETS

Ticket prices are $5 for members and $10 for the general public. All tickets are general admission. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. For tickets and more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291359®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmiddletownarts.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/movies-at-the-mac/ or call 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

UPCOMING MOVIES AT THE MAC

The MAC Classic Comedy Movie Series Schedule

March 16: Caddyshack  

April 20: Austin Powers - International Man of Mystery

May 11: Monty Python & the Holy Grail 

June 15: Young Frankenstein (50th anniversary and happy 98th birthday Mel Brooks!)

July 13: Animal House

August 17: The Jerk (45th anniversary)

September 14: Better Off Dead

October 12: Clerks (30th anniversary)

November 16: Blues Brothers

December 14: Christmas Vacation

The Mac Broadway Matinee Film Series Schedule

March 10: Rent

April 14: Dreamgirls

May 5: Jersey Boys (Happy 90th birthday Frankie Valli)

June 16: Mamma Mia! (Happy 75th birthday Meryl Streep)

July 14: Hairspray

August 18: Chicago (Happy 75th birthday Richard Gere)

September 15: Little Shop of Horrors

October 30: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (7 p.m.)

November 10: The Producers

December 15: The Sound of Music 

Monday Night Music Club at the Mac Schedule

March 11: This is Spinal Tap (40th anniversary)

April 15: The Last Waltz

May 20: Rattle and Hum

June 10: Sign O' the Times (Happy Birthday Prince)

July 15: Grateful Dead Movie

August 12: Woodstock (55th anniversary)

September 16: The Kids Are Alright (45th anniversary)

October 21: Stop Making Sense (40th anniversary)

November 18: The Song Remains the Same

December 16: Depeche Mode: 101

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.




Recommended For You