Middlesex County's Inaugural FOLKLIVE GOSPEL FESTIVAL Featuring Gospel Superstar Hezekiah Walker

On Saturday, June 29 the Arts Institute of Middlesex County is debuting its inaugural FolkLIVE series with a Gospel Music Festival, featuring live performances by global gospel icon Hezekiah Walker, rising sensation Jekalyn Carr, and other local talent. This is a free public performance for all ages exploring diverse histories, traditions, and stories that make Middlesex County culturally rich.

Additional, Gospel Music Festival programming will be held at the Heldrich Hotel adjacent to Monument Square for individuals who enjoy a quieter, more intimate setting.

Planning to stay the night or entire weekend? Take advantage of the special discounted rates offered by the Heldrich Hotel. Book now before it's too late! This free event is open to the media and the public.

For more on this event, and more free events from the Arts Institute of Middlesex County, visit www.middlesexcountyculture.com and www.middlesexcountynj.gov.

This is a rain or shine event. Special parking rates are also available, reserve your space here now!

