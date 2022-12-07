Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mercer County Community College Music Department Presents Free Winter Concerts At Kelsey Theatre 

Enjoy the sounds of the season in person or via livestream! Donations will be accepted for music student scholarships Dec. 13.

Dec. 07, 2022  

The Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Music Department will present free winter concerts featuring MCCC Faculty on December 13 and the MCCC Jazz Ensemble on December 14 at Kelsey Theatre located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

The public is invited. A third show will take place on December 21 featuring the Mercer County Symphonic Band. Admission is free but reservations are required.

On December 13 at 7:30 p.m. Mercer County Community College will present its annual Faculty Recital. MCCC faculty in conjunction with the MCCC Music Club will perform at Kelsey Theatre as part of a scholarship fundraiser for music students. Works will be performed by various artists. The event will be livestreamed and donations will be accepted both in-person and online.

On December 14 at 7:30 p.m. the Mercer County Community College Jazz Band, directed by Music Department Coordinator Scott Hornick, will feature the college's up and coming jazz students and vocalists joined by professional musicians from the tri-state jazz scene. The ensemble will cover works from Wayne Shorter, Erroll Garner, George and Ira Gershwin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Stevie Wonder, Kurt Weill, Ringo Sheena and others. This event will also be livestreamed.

MCCC music coordinator Scott Hornick expressed how he is especially pleased with the calibre of talent of the jazz band this year.

"So far this season our students have put on top-notch performances," Hornick said. "Our upcoming live show at Kelsey Theatre will be a night to remember."

Hornick explained that the MCCC jazz ensemble will be backed by seasoned jazz artists who will perform well-known jazz standards along with seasonal favorites.

"We are hoping for a good turnout for both the jazz event and the music recital," Hornick continued. "Both events are free, but if audience members can contribute something during the December 13 performance -- either in person or online -- those contributions will help fund much-needed scholarships for music students at the college."

Those who cannot attend in person can visit these links to access livestreaming:

December 13, 2022 Music Scholarship Recital: vimeo.com/event/2463020

December 14, 2022 Jazz Band Concert: vimeo.com/event/2463083

Free of charge on December 21 at 7:30 p.m. is the Mercer County Symphonic Band Winter Concert directed by Dr. Lou Woodruff. This show will round off the 2022 winter music concert series at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre. The 45-member ensemble will present classics by Vivaldi, Sousa and Strauss, a variety of pops and seasonal favorites. A traditional holiday sing-along will also be orchestrated! Reservations are required. This event will also be livestreamed.

For information about these Mercer County Community College events and more visit https://kelsey.mccc.edu/events.



