Mercer County Community College Jazz Band Hits Mercer-Area Hot Spots to Spread Jazzy Sounds of the Season 

Get into the holiday spirit and come out to see the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Jazz Band perform the sounds of the season. Admission is free!



Directed by Scott Hornick, the MCCC Jazz Band -- composed of thirteen MCCC students, faculty and special guests -- will present varied and exciting shows throughout the holiday season. This year's repertoire includes works by Wayne Shorter, Erroll Garner, George and Ira Gershwin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Stevie Wonder, Kurt Weill, Ringo Sheena and others. All selections feature standout improvisations by Mercer County Community College jazz students.



See the MCCC Jazz Band live on the following dates. Admission is free!



Friday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Quakerbridge Mall (outside the Cheesecake Factory entrance at 3320 US-1 in Lawrenceville) for tree lighting and Santa arrival.



Wednesday, November 30 from 6 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

Princeton MarketFair at 3535 US-1.



Wednesday, December 7 from 6:30 p.m. till 8 p.m.

Indoors at Quakerbridge Mall at 3320 US-1 in Lawrenceville.



Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Final fall performance at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Livestreaming to be available.



December is also the month for MCCC choral and free symphonic music concerts

On December 13 at 7:30 p.m. MCCC Faculty in conjunction with the MCCC Music club will perform in Kelsey Theatre as part of a scholarship fundraiser for music students. The event will be livestreamed, and donations will be accepted both in-person and online.



Free of charge on December 21 at 7:30 p.m. is the MCCC Symphonic Band, directed by Dr. Lou Woodruff. This show will round off the concert series at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre. The 45-member ensemble will present classics by Vivaldi, Sousa and Strauss, a variety of pops and seasonal favorites. A traditional holiday sing-along will also be orchestrated! Reservations are required.



For information about these Mercer County Community College events and more visit kelsey.mccc.edu/events. For information about livestreaming visit kelsey.mccc.edu a few days before the event date. For details about joining the MCCC Jazz Band or taking music courses at MCCC visit https://www.mccc.edu/catalog/courses/mus.shtml.