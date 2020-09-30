Members of The American Symphony Orchestra Come to The Morris Museum, October 17

The Program Will Highlight Black Composers: Florence Price, William Grant Still, Adolphus Hailstork, and more.

A string quartet featuring members of the esteemed American Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of works by Black composers as part of the Morris Museum's outdoor Lot of Strings Music Festival on October 17 at 6pm.

The quartet is composed of concertmaster Cyrus Beroukhim, violinist Phillip Payton, principal viola William Frampton and cellist Alberto Parrini. Phillip Payton curated this program to celebrate the significant contributions to classical music by Black composers.

The music ranges from traditional gospel and folk arranged for string quartet by Florence Price, the first black woman to have a piece played by a major orchestra, to mesmerizing works by contemporary Jessie Montgomery and Trevor Weston.

The program will include Three Spirituals for string quartet by Adolphus Hailstork, Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet by Florence Price, String Quartet No. 1, Calvary by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Lyric Quartette by William Grant Still, Juba for String Quartet by Trevor Weston and Jessie Montgomery's Voodoo Dolls for String Quartet.

All blocks are $50 for each 8' x 8' block, which accommodates 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 4:30 to enjoy the evening sun. In addition to the glorious music, the dramatic sunsets over the Morris Hills are an added bonus to the Upper Deck experience.

To purchase tickets by phone call: 973-971-3706. To purchase tickets online visit: https://morr-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/MORR/?event_ids=1975

The New York Times described the Morris Museum Upper Deck music experience as "Live Music Splendor in the Parking Lot."

