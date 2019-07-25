McCarter Welcomes Robert J. Caruso As New President Of The Board Of Trustees

At its final Board of Trustees meeting of the season, McCarter Theatre Center welcomed Robert J. Caruso as its new President. Mr. Caruso was elected to serve a three year term, succeeding outgoing Interim Board President Reginald Browne.



Mr. Caruso is the Founder and Chairman of The Impact Republic Company, a global brand marketing and business consulting enterprise headquartered in New York City. A member of McCarter's Board of Trustees since 2012, Bob and his wife Michelle and their five children have been Princeton residents since 2010.

Regarding this new appointment, McCarter Theatre Center Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg said "Bob is a perfect choice. His innovative expertise, enthusiasm, experience on the Board and passion for the arts will ensure we sustain our commitment to our vital community-based missions and build for an exciting future."

Mr. Rosenberg added "I also wish to thank Reggie Browne for his invaluable leadership as Interim Board President. McCarter has benefited immeasurably from Reggie's incomparable dedication and advocacy for the theater. His tireless efforts and support during my first season have meant the world to me personally. "

Additionally, McCarter celebrates a number of outgoing trustees, including:

Robert Durkee - Vice President and Secretary of Princeton University

Lena Chang, PhD - Co-founder of Cure Auto Insurance

Brian McDonald - former Vice President of Development for Princeton University

Chad Klaus - Vice President of University Services for Princeton University

Ellen Gould Barber - Member, Gould Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Victoria Hamilton - Principal at Victoria Hamilton, Esq



Regarding these departing Board members, Mr. Rosenberg continued, saying that "McCarter has always been fortunate to have extremely talented and dedicated Trustees. Their leadership and support have strengthened McCarter and we-along with the Princeton community-are better thanks to their work. We will miss their wise counsel, gentle guidance, and sustaining support."





