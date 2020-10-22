McCarter Theatre Center Announces A CHRISTMAS CAROL @HOME 

A Christmas Carol @HOME has creatively curated items for you, your family, and friends to create your own version of Dickens' classic tale.

For 30 years, McCarter Theatre Center has celebrated the holidays and brought the community together around Charles Dickens' classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This season, McCarter's artistic team has created a unique way to share the joy and themes of this timeless story with an original gift box containing the magic of theatre.

A Christmas Carol @HOME has creatively curated items for you, your family, and friends to create your own version of Dickens' classic tale and have fun while exploring activities and surprises.

Each box can be enjoyed with your entire family, and/or given as a unique holiday gift. Inside are individually wrapped envelopes with scenes that can be performed in person (or over Zoom), character sketch postcards to paint, color, send or frame - and "conversation cards" to spark discussion around the story's timeless themes and connect them with our current moment. It's your very own Fezziwig Party delivered to your doorstep!

"McCarter's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is such a beloved tradition that we had to find a way to do it this year," said McCarter's Artistic Director, Sarah Rasmussen. "With A Christmas Carol @HOME we hope to bring people together and celebrate the spirit of family, generosity, and community in Dickens' classic. We are so grateful to Bank of America for their support. They have been a multi-year sponsor of McCarter's A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and when we approached them about this innovative initiative, they immediately saw the value of connecting our community in this wonderful way."

In addition to the gift boxes, McCarter has created a special online portal on our website to enhance the gift experience. Patrons will be able to explore additional content, access a full script and stage adaptation, submit photos and videos of from their own A CHRISTMAS CAROL scenes and staging, and find local promotions from the community.

EARLY ACCESS: McCarter Members can order these limited-edition boxes starting today as a thank you for their continued support of McCarter's non-profit mission to bring performance to life. Boxes will be on sale to the general public on October 28 - but only while supplies last.

Boxes cost $40 each with a $5 handling fee. Shipping is included. Must order by December 7 (or while supplies last) to ensure delivery by December 24. Orders will begin to ship the week of November 23.

More details can be found at McCarter.org.

