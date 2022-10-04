Mayo Performing Arts Center Welcomes Fall With A Full Lineup Of Music, Comedy, and More!

MPAC's 28th season gears up this October and November as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, the magic of The Illusionists, The Rascals, and popular children's shows Peppa Pig, Baby Shark, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.

Tickets for all events are available at www.MayoArts.Org or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change. The following lineup doesn't contain any guest attractions scheduled in October and November. It is MPAC Presents only.

October Events:

The Wood Brothers

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Roots music trio the Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Chris (originally of Medeski, Martin & Wood) and Oliver Wood, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, bring a distinctive flair to their union of folk, blues, gospel, and jazz, as evidenced in their most recent release, Kingdom in My Mind.

$30-$50

Nella

Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Born in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence. Winner of the 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Award for Best New Artist, her full-length debut, Voy (I Go) yielded the hit "Me Llaman Nella" (They Call Me Nella) which surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 1.4 million views on YouTube. The title track was named the 14th best song of 2019 in any genre by the New York Times.

$29-$49

Masters of Illusion

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Cutting-edge illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy, dangerous escapes and large scale illusions that baffle and astound audience members of all ages.

$39-$69 - LIMITED TICKETS

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8 pm

Jay Leno presents his hilarious take on the world when he performs his trademark brand of everyman humor that has made him one of America's favorite personalities.

$100-$150 - LIMITED TICKETS

Croce Plays Croce: 50th Anniversary of You Don't Mess Around With Jim

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8 pm

Soulful singer A.J. Croce pays tribute to his father, the late, great Jim Croce, with a heartfelt night of music and stories featuring Jim Croce's enduring songs, such as "Time in A Bottle," "One Less Set of Footsteps" and "Operator," as well as A.J.'s own tunes, and songs that influenced both father and son.

$39-$59 - LIMITED TICKETS

Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8 pm

Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America's most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world, and life after death.

$29-$79

Peppa Pig's Adventure

Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience! Ages 2 and up

$39-$59

Hoobastank & Lit: Tried & True Tour

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7 pm

An evening of power alternative rock headlined by Hoobastank ("The Reason," "Crawling in the Dark"), and featuring Lit ("My Own Worst Enemy," "Miserable"), with Alien Ant Farm ("Smooth Criminal," "Movies") and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris.

$39-$79

Glen Burtnik's The Summer of Love Concert -- Woodstock Edition (rescheduled from August)

Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8 pm

Glen Burtnik and the amazing Summer of Love band celebrate the songs of the Woodstock generation, the music that changed the world! Featuring the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jefferson Airplane and many more.

$29-$69

Better Than Ezra: Legends of the Fall 2022 Tour

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8 pm

Named one of the "100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time" by Billboard, Better Than Ezra is known for such rock staples as "Good," "Desperately Wanting " and "King of New Orleans." Better Than Ezra's hummable melodies, unshakable guitar riffs, and confessional lyrics have cemented the group as an enduring force in rock music since 1988.

$40-$70

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12 pm and 4 pm

The Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party! Ages 2 and up

$39-$69 - LIMITED TICKETS

Richard Marx: The Songwriter Tour

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Grammy winner Richard Marx ("Hold on to the Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing," "Satisfied," "Right Here Waiting,") has sold over 30 million albums since the 1980s. He has scored 14 No. 1 singles, both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer (including Keith Urban's "Long Hot Summer"), revealing him a true multi-talented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans.

$29-$79 LIMITED TICKETS

Phillip Phillips - Where We Came From Tour

Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single "Home" in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. The Where We Came From Tour is a look back at the 10 years since his debut record, as well as a look forward into new music and a new chapter leading to a special night of music for all.

$29-$59

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8 pm

Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews has gained international acclaim for his trombone and trumpet virtuosity, his songwriting and his ability to blend traditional New Orleans styles with rock, funk, soul and hip-hop. Shorty's proven he's more than just a horn player. Catch a gig and you'll see an undeniable star with utterly magnetic charisma, a natural-born showman who can command an audience with the best of them.

$39-$79

Eric D'Alessandro

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7 pm & 9:30 pm

New York native Eric D'Alessandro's passion for comedy is equally credited to his creative mindset, as well as his big Italian family, which inspires his raw comedic sketches and uncensored, relatable rhetoric. Adults Only. Mature content and language.

$35-$65- LIMITED TICKETS FOR 7 PM

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show

Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the Holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show! This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more! Enjoy hit songs in this dazzling kids spectacular, including "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," and "Monkey Banana Dance," as well as holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and more! Ages 2+

$39-$59

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Presents

Pass It On: 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 pm

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it's crucial to remember that New Orleans has been where sounds and cultures from around the world converse, mingle and resurface. Nowhere is that idea more embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for 60 years, all while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history that they were founded to preserve is vibrant living history.

$29-$69

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays

Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

$49-$89

The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Two legendary founders of The Rascals are together again. Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best 'blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include "Groovin', "People Got To Be Free" and "Good Lovin'."

$49-$89

Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8 pm

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$25-$30

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8 pm

We could all use a little "Love" this holiday season! Rolling Stone Magazine calls Darlene Love one of the greatest singers of all time. This rebel in stilettos performs seasonal favorites such as "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" as well as her hits.

$39-$69

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 2 pm and 6:30 pm

The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season! Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Ages 3+

$39-$69