Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Events This Week

A free community concert, trivia and Christmas in July highlight MPAC's calendar for July 20-23.

Free event:



MPAC Arts in the Community presents Munah Hayes

Location: Gramby Park

Wednesday, July 21 at 6:30 pm:

Munah Hayes is a gospel performing artist. As a busy mom of 3 musical girls she also is the owner of Munahology Healing Center. She has been blessed to grace the MPAC stage as both a solo act and lead singer of the band Purple Hayes. Munah believes that true artists don't just sing or play instruments but they become music as they perform.



Trivia Night

Thursday, July 22 at 7 pm

MPAC's popular Trivia Night is back! Assemble your team of up to four and test out your knowledge on a variety of subjects. $40 per team.

A living legend returns to MPAC on October 13 and tickets go onsale Friday, July 23 at 10 am:

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson: Greatest Hits Live

With special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm

He's been called the Gershwin of his generation, the creative force behind some of the most cherished recordings in rock history. Brian Wilson's work has proved to be as powerful as faith, as timeless as love and as heartfelt as mercy. Wilson will be joined on stage by former Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin for an evening of greatest hits.

$149|$129|$119|$89|$79

Christmas in July



Sure, it's pretty hot outside, but we've got our minds on the holidays as three great events, including the return of New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker, go on sale this week on Friday at 10 am:



Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro performs fan favorites, music from his new release and holiday hits with a Hawaiian twist. Jake's trio will be joined by singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis (Finalist from The Voice) and percussionist Taku Hirano (Fleetwood Mac, John Mayer, Bette Midler).

$59|$39|$29|$29|$19

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3 pm and 8 pm

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

$69|$49|$49|$39|$39



New Jersey Ballet's 50th Anniversary Nutcracker

With New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

December 17-December 26, 2021

50th anniversary! New Jersey Ballet's beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.