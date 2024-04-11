Matchbox 20 With Special Guest Andy Grammer Set To Perform At Prudential Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Newark, Get Ready to experience the unique blend of music and entertainment at the North to Shore festival. Don't miss performances by Matchbox 20 and Andy Grammer, scheduled for Thursday, June 27th at 8:00 p.m. at Prudential Center at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, New Jersey.

Prepare to be blown away by Matchbox 20, led by the inimitable Rob Thomas. This is a show that promises fun and energy, a unique experience you won't want to miss. Matchbox 20 started strong out of the gate with their debut album, 1996's Yourself or Someone Like You.

Released incredibly only a year after the band had formed in Florida, it was a classic post-grunge record, eschewing the heavy sounds of Nirvana et al. for a more traditional, acoustic-tinged rock sound. Over two decades later, Rob and the boys are still going strong. Matchbox 20 will perform a mix of their classic hits and new songs from their latest release, Where the Light Goes—and get ready for plenty of surprises along the way!

Special guest Andy Grammer, an American singer and songwriter, will join the tour in support. Grammer will perform his hit singles "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine by Me and many other hit songs. Grammer learned to play the trumpet, the guitar, and the piano as a child and was writing songs at age 15. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a B.A. in Music Industry Studies. Grammer married recording artist Aijia Lise Guttman, known professionally as Aijia.

Tickets to see Matchbox 20 and Andy Grammer are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

About the North to Shore Festival

The North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into three extraordinary weekends of performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state's most iconic cities. Hosted by Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark, the North to Shore Festival brings together events at more than 100 venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State's long legacy of innovation in the arts, film and technology. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore.com.